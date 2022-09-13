Lower Hutt regional council candidate has warned friends against vaccinating their kids

Tracey Buick, a Lower Hutt candidate for Wellington’s regional council has removed public posts on social media where she justifies the protest at Parliament, and warns people not to vaccinate their kids.

Tracey Buick is standing for election to Greater Wellington Regional Council in Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai/Lower Hutt.

Her candidate profile makes no mention of her views on vaccines or her role at the Parliament occupation, which ended in fires, violence and multiple arrests.

Buick said she was “privileged and humbled to be delivering and preparing food for those who convoyed peacefully to have their point of view heard at our seat of government”.

She is one of many local body candidates detailed in Stuff’s reporting on local government hopefuls, all making dubious claims or actively spreading disinformation, even if they’re not card-carrying members of anti-mandate groups like Voices for Freedom, which played a leading role in the occupation of Parliament.

VFF has asked its 100,000 members to compete in this year’s local body elections to “sway the result” and make the country “ungovernable”.

On her personal Facebook page, Buick reposted an article titled “NZ Medical Council has blood on their hands” with the comment: “A sobering read”.

Another post is captioned: “Please don’t inject your children”. A false information warning courtesy of Facebook’s fact-checking team covers the article.

Buick said there was no disinformation in these posts. “If you have a problem with the content [...] then I suggest you take it up with the author.”

She had since removed them. “If I took down something from my own Facebook page, which people including myself do from time to time ... it is because it is Facebook and it is not required to be public.”

Overwhelming medical evidence shows most vaccine side effects in children are mild and cause no long term harm.

Buick didn’t think it was an issue her views weren’t mentioned in her candidate profile.

“Voters in a local government election are of course welcome to know my views on mandates, but these aren't issues for which I'm expecting to have control over if elected.”

However: “I personally don't think any GWRC staff should have to wear a mask to walk into the GWRC building and then be expected to remove it to sit together when meeting,” she said.

Her campaign focus is opposing the fluoridation of drinking water, and claimed “fluoridation chemicals are scrubbed from the chimneys of the phosphate fertiliser industry”.

“We now have evidence beyond any reasonable scientific doubt that water fluoridation reduces children’s intelligence by as much, if not more, than leaded petrol was when we banned it,” she said.

Claims like these have not been substantiated by experimental studies or epidemiological analyses, the Ministry of Health found.