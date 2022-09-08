Online poll: Who should be the next mayor of Wellington?

We asked Wellington's leading three Mayoral candidates Andy Foster, Tory Whanau, and Paul Eagle for their elevator pitch on why they should be Mayor. Each was told they were strictly restricted to 30 seconds. The order was chosen at random.

Voting closes in Wellington’s Mayoral race one month from Thursday with three front-runners – and six outliers – frantically campaigning for the top job yet largely blind about how they are doing.

Now is your chance to change that. Stuff is running an online poll asking you to tell us who you think Wellington’s next mayor should be.

The poll is inexact: It is open to anyone regardless of where they live, it does not account for the single transferable vote system used in Wellington which means second or last choices for mayor play a big role, and is just one snapshot in time.

It comes more than a week from voting papers going out and a month out from voting closing, at midday on October 8.

But it should show who is looking viable.

Will it be Andy Foster, the incumbent, shooting for a more Foster-friendly council if he wins, but who argues he had already notched up some big wins?

Will it be former Deputy Mayor and current Rongotai Labour MP Paul Eagle, who said he was compelled to return from national to local body politics because the city was going backwards?

STUFF Wellington mayoral candidates Tory Whanau, Paul Eagle and Andy Foster.

And what about former Green Party chief of staff Tory Whanau, who seems to have found herself amongst the front-runners on her first foray into local body politics?

There are also the outliers: Donald McDonald, the sometimes-cryptic personality of Newtown; the climate-focused Ellen Blake; the significant natural areas opponent and Covid vaccine opponent Barbara McKenzie; the business-friendly Ray Chung; the “fiscal responsibility and attention to the basics” candidate Chris Dudfield; or Kelvin Hastie, best known for this work on Predator free Wellington.

And remember, a vote here means nothing if you don’t vote for real.