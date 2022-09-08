Groundhog Day for submitters on controversial Wellington cycleway and bus route

The section of the cycleway near the left-hand turn onto Mein St, pictured, was raised as an issue. (File photo)

It’s Groundhog Day for the Wellington City Council as it considers public submissions on the Newtown cycleway and bus route for the second time this year.

Close to 100 submitters – doctors, high school students, disability advocates and local business owners – showed up to offer their thoughts on the Newtown route. The council will vote on the project next week.

The hearings on Thursday were part of the extended consultation process for the route, which the council started after a High Court injunction over the construction work.

Submissions were evenly split for and against the changes. Most submissions were focused on the cycleway rather than the 24/7 bus lane, which is also being installed along the route.

The council chambers were filled with song as one submitter presented a musical submission on the project. Cycling instructor Stephanie Cairns set up her synthesiser and sung to the tune of Cars by Gary Numan.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Newtown school students on the new cycleway. (File photo)

“Cycleways please, let’s just give it a go, anything would beat sharing the road with cars,” she sang.

Other submissions were more serious.

Dr David Tripp, from Doctors for Active Safe Transport, cited research showing the risk of all-cause mortality is 41% lower for cyclists. “I wish I had a pill, which was nearly that good,” he said.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Dr David Tripp and his colleagues outside Wellington Regional Hospital. (File photo)

“You have the health budget and we call it transport,” Tripp told the council.

Nicholas Booth, a trustee from Newtown School, said the school community was supportive of the cycleway aside from concerns around preserving parking spaces for drop-off.

The school was seeing increasing numbers of children biking and scooting and needed to expand its bike shed, he said.

High school students from Wellington College’s environmental club voiced their support for the project, as did students from Victoria University.

Dutch Cycling Embassy/Supplied Cycleways are clearly marked with red paving in the Netherlands and Jochem Vink says Wellington’s cycleways need similarly clear signposting.

Jochem Vink, a biology researcher at Victoria University, recently moved to Wellington from the Netherlands. He was told on arrival he’d have to give up his bike in Wellington, where no-one cycled, but has found the opposite to be true.

“There are bikes everywhere.”

Based on conversations with his father, Vink said Wellington was at a similar stage to the 1970s in the Netherlands when cycleways were still being built.

Stuff/ Jericho Rock-Archer Mode Shift: Wellington's conscious commuters talk about why they bike and scoot to and around the capital.

A problem identified by many submitters was the intersection with bus stops, where disembarking passengers have to cross the cycleway. Many suggested implementing a safety rule where “if the bus stops, everyone stops”.

Mike Mellor, from Living Streets Aotearoa, said the council needed to make sure the cycleway didn't come at the expense of pedestrian safety.

Alex Bryer said he supported the cycleway in principle, but said the bus platforms were slippery and not ideal for disabled people. He asked the council to move the tactile indicators further from the edge of the platform.

Erin Gourley/Stuff One of the raised bus platforms under construction earlier in the year. (File photo)

Patrick Morgan, from Cycle Action Wellington, said he would run an education campaign on stopping at the intersections with the bus lanes. He urged councillors not to delay the project.

“Let’s not turn back the clock. Every day of delay means Wellington people are put at risk, like we saw with James Sullivan on Adelaide Rd last week.”

The submitters opposed to the project were focused on the loss of car parking and loading zones. Laura Newcombe, owner of the Four Seasons Florist in Newtown, gave a submission describing the council as “incompetent, ruthless, unjust, unfair and undemocratic”.

Newcombe then announced her business would shut down next Friday. She would make it very clear to her customers the cycleway was the reason why and would take legal advice, she said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff General Grocer Newtown operator Urmila Bhana has raised further concerned about the cycleway to the council.

Urmila Bhana, another vocal opponent of the cycleway and operator of Our General Grocer shop, said she had chosen just one word to describe the cycleway: “carnage”.

There was deep-felt bitterness in the Newtown community because of the changes to the road, she said, and it had caused division and segregation.

Bhana is running for council and was the first applicant in the judicial review against the cycleway along with several car businesses.