'We don't want it back': Waka Kotahi may return SH58 to council

A section of State Highway 58, from Paremata Bridge (pictured) to Pauatahanui, is being considered for redesignation from state highway to local road, putting the burden of its care on Porirua. (File photo)

A section of state highway between Paremata and Pauatahanui may be demoted from state highway to normal old road, placing the burden for its upkeep on the Porirua City Council.

But the council isn’t keen to take on responsibility for the most western section of State Highway 58, known as Paremata Rd – and also known for being notoriously unsafe and prone to slips.

“We don’t want it back,” said Porirua mayor Anita Baker. “It would be a very expensive road for us to maintain.”

Google Maps NZTA is considering giving back a section of State Highway 58, between Paremata and Pauatahanui, to Porirua City Council.

With the harbour on one side and steep banks on the other, the road required extensive maintenance, Baker said. Right now, it was dotted with slips from the recent spell of bad weather.

READ MORE:

* Wellingtonians 'so excited' to try out Transmission Gully

* Transmission Gully name 'doesn't cut it': Rebrand in the works

* Hutt mayors want more safety improvements to SH58 as traffic will increase once Transmission Gully opens



Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s director of regional relationships, Emma Speight, said the changes to the state highway network with the opening of State Highway 1, Transmission Gully, earlier this year gave the agency the opportunity to re-designate the highway as a local road.

“This section has changed from a regional connector route to an arterial route,” Speight said in a statement. “It is no longer a critical alternate highway route.”

Former sections of State Highway 1 had similarly been redesignated after the opening of the Kāpiti Expressway.

SH59 (formerly SH1), between Linden and MacKays Crossing, was also considered for redesignation, but Speight said Waka Kotahi would retain this section “as it is a strategically important route”.

According to Waka Kotahi data immediately after Transmission Gully’s opening, 25% of heavy vehicles were still using SH59. But this road has been closed since August 19 due to a large slip between Paekākāriki and Pukerua Bay.

Waka Kotahi will give an update on Monday morning about the prospects for re-opening SH59 at Pukerua Bay this week.

Speight said the road must be safe at the time of handover, and “provide a level of service equivalent to other similar roads within the local network”.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Porirua’s mayor, Anita Baker, said they don’t want the road back as it will be costly to maintain. (File photo)

Incidentally, SH58 is one of 25 rural roads being upgraded as part of the $6.3 million Road and Roadsides programme, due to be completed by 2024, a joint venture between ACC and Waka Kotahi.

Waka Kotahi has the final say on what happens with SH58. Baker worried, despite the mandatory consultation with local councils which had to take place before a redesignation, the agency would give it back regardless.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The road had resilience issues already, with intense rain causing slips along the bank behind the boat sheds.

Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand chief executive Nick Leggett, a former mayor of Porirua, said the road got “far less traffic than it had before Transmission Gully was open”, so the maintenance cost would be less than in previous years.

“But that doesn't mean at times that it won't be an important link,” he said. Waka Kotahi might do well to retain it, in case there were closures to alternative routes.

“The question is, over time, would the council want to decrease use of the road to improve the health of the harbour?”

The council could reduce the speed limit to 60kph – at the moment, it was 80kph – to reduce its appeal as a through-route, decrease traffic, and reduce wear and tear.

“I think it would be ill-advised for Waka Kotahi to ignore a council’s request not to take on 5km of what was previously state highway,” he said.

“It's about respecting communities, and respecting that local government has higher costs already, particularly in Porirua. It probably doesn't need another road.”