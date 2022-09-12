State Highway 59 on the Kāpiti Coast to reopen on Thursday

Contractors are working long hours to move more than 3000 truck loads – 25,000 cubic metres – of earth from the road.

State Highway 59 on the Kāpiti Coast is expected to reopen at 5.30am on Thursday, after a slip closed the connecting route between Paekākāriki and Pukerua Bay for nearly a month.

There will be a 50 kph temporary speed limit in place, covering the slip site and an adjacent area where footpath repairs are being done. Work will continue over the coming weeks.

The road has been closed since a slip occurred on Friday, August 19, when bad weather led to hundreds of slips around the region.

Waka Kotahi NZTA regional manager for Wellington and top of the south, Mark Owen, said contractors had worked long hours to move more than 3000 truck loads – 25,000 cubic metres – of earth from the road.

Kate Green/Stuff Waka Kotahi regional manager Mark Owen at the site of the slip.

Owen said it was decided it was best to do a long-term fix to give the highway maximum protection, at an estimated cost of $3 to 4 million.

The earth was being taken to a temporary tip site north of the slip, or to a consented site in Otaihanga.

“The size and scope of this work have meant the closure has lasted weeks, not days,” Owen said.

“However, the earthworks that have been done, the new slope benching built, and other associated improvements mean this stretch of State Highway 59 is much stronger and better protected for the future,” he said.

Kate Green/Stuff Benches have been flattened at intervals down the slope to catch any further slipping debris.

The work required about 60 staff from 20 different subcontracting companies working at the site over the last three weeks, operating 24 hours a day over the final few days.

Benches were flattened at intervals down the slope to catch any further slipping debris. The railway line at the top of the slope was unaffected, set further back from the edge.