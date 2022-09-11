Wellington students protest against rapist's home detention sentence

Around 150 Wellington students march in protest from Civic Square to Parliament.

Wellington students are outraged about the home detention sentence for an 18-year-old rapist, says the organiser of the peaceful protest marching through the capital on Saturday afternoon.

About 150 students marched from Civic Square to Parliament in protest of a Tauranga 18-year-old’s sentence of home detention for the rape of four young female victims and sexual assault of another.

Mia Beere, who organised the protest through social media, said she couldn’t believe the turn out and hoped the gathering showed support for the families of the victims.

“I was so hurt and outraged by the way the case was handled,” she said.

READ MORE:

* More than 1000 protest against sentence for rapist

* 'No justice. Disgusting': Friend of teenage girls who were raped leads protest

* Teenaged sex offender wants to keep name secret



MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Mia Beere, left, feels hurt and outraged abut the case.

“I thought because of the population of students in Wellington we should stand up and say something about it.”

It was the latest in a series of protests around the country as young people express their anger at the justice system over the home detention sentence.

More than 1000 people showed up to the main protest at Mount Maunganui on Thursday afternoon, and there were other peaceful gatherings at in Hamilton, Whanganui, Gisborne and Taupō.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The protest aims to show support for the victims of the rapist and their families.

The protesters in Wellington chanted “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” and “No means no,” as they walked along Lambton Quay. Many passersby stopped and applauded or tooted their horns as the protest went by.

The group gathered on the forecourt of Parliament for some brief speeches, holding signs with messages including “What if it happened to your daughter?”, “Stop Protecting Rapists” and “The Justice System Has Failed Us”.

The intention of the protest was to show support for “the wahine and their whānau through this sexual violence and abuse, to show it’s not okay”, Beere said in her speech at Parliament.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff V Angus, right, wants to highlight that the problem exists in the whole justice system.

V Angus, a protest attendee who spoke after Beere, said “the whole system is what needs reform. We need a better system that does right by victims and we’re gonna fight for it until we get it.”

Beere said, but also to show that “this is only one case of something that happens often, it’s about bringing awareness to the problem”.

The offender, Jayden Meyer, 18 was sentenced to nine months home detention in July for according to a report by NZME. The protest over Meyer’s sentence of home detention after an Auckland case in April where another teenage rapist was sentenced to home detention for raping and abusing multiple girls and young women.

A statement released on Thursday night by the victim’s families said “this boy’s actions have caused a lifetime of trauma and hurt. It requires strength and bravery to stand up against one who once made you feel so small and vulnerable.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Spencer McNeil is speaking out about teenager Jayden Meyer's sentence after raping four teenage girls and sexually assaulting a fifth victim.

Sexual violence: where to get help