Tory Whanau clear leader in straw poll for Wellington Mayoralty

We asked Wellington's leading three Mayoral candidates Andy Foster, Tory Whanau, and Paul Eagle for their elevator pitch on why they should be Mayor. Each was told they were strictly restricted to 30 seconds. The order was chosen at random.

A straw poll of Wellington mayoral candidates has first-time runner Tory Whanau with a huge majority over her two main rivals, Paul Eagle and Andy Foster.

The Stuff poll, which has been open since Thursday, had 5251 votes cast by Sunday morning. It is intended to give an indication of which candidates are viable shortly before voting documents get sent out.

It only allows one vote per computer but is open to anyone regardless of where they live, it does not account for the single transferable vote system used in Wellington which means second or last choices for mayor play a big role.

It is just one snapshot in time, rather than a scientific survey. No other known polls have yet been released.

By Sunday morning, Whanau had 47% of the votes, followed by former Deputy Mayor and Rongotai MP Paul Eagle on 17%, then incumbent Mayor Andy Foster on 15%, then pro-business candidate Ray Chung on 9%.

READ MORE:

* Wellington mayor Andy Foster canvassing allies ahead of announcing run for second term

* 'Hurry up and make a call': Wellington mayoral candidates urged to step forward

* Wellington's where the action at in next council elections



The bottom five were Newtown personality Donald McDonald on 4% and Kelvin Hastie, best known for this work on Predator Free Wellington, on 3%. The climate-focused Ellen Blake and “fiscal responsibility and attention to the basics” candidate Chris Dudfield came in at 2%.

Significant natural areas opponent and Covid vaccine opponent Barbara McKenzie got just 1%.

Whanau said she was aware the poll was inexact but, with no other polls available, it was “exciting” news that had already bolstered her campaign.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A Stuff straw poll of Wellington mayoral candidates has first-time runner Tory Whanau with a huge majority.

“While unscientific, it is still a huge sign that people are ready for change,” she said.

“There’s a really exciting feeling of momentum, and man I am going to jump on it.”

But the campaign was already on a roll, thanks to a Stuff live debate last week which saw Foster and Eagle clashing hotly on numerous issues.

“People saw Andy and Paul behaving that way. It created a shift in the election,” Whanau said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Mayoral candidates Paul Eagle and Andy Foster, centre, clashed in last week’s Stuff debate and Tory Whanau, right, believed it helped sway voters towards her.

Foster said he did not put any weight in the poll as the respondents were not randomly selected. He was not aware of any other poll and could not afford to do one himself.

Eagle, via text message, said there was still a long campaign to go and he was not convinced of the poll results.

“I will be doing everything I can to convince voters that I'm the person to lead our city, unify the council and get back to basics. That's what Wellington needs and I'm ready to answer the call.”

Chung, the best of the rest in the poll, said he only entered the Mayoral race in order to get more publicity in his race for a Wharangi/Onslow-Western ward seat. But now he was having a serious run for the mayoralty. He was “very happy” to be polling at 9%,

”The people I have seen and chatted to, [it is] a very high hit ratio,” he said.

Voting papers will be sent out on Friday with voting closing at midday on October 8, when preliminary results are also expected.