Toxic smoke warning, traffic detours lifted after fire in Levin

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at a recycling plant in Levin at 6.20am on Sunday.

FENZ has lifted a warning over toxic smoke after a fire at a Levin recycling facility forced residents to shut their doors and windows.

The fire broke out at the recycling facility about 6.22am, Fire and Emergency (FENZ) assistant commander Steve Hudson said.

Several crews were at the scene. Detours were implemented on Oxford St between Bath St and Stuckey St, but lifted later in the afternoon.

Residents in central Levin were initially told to keep doors and windows shut to avoid exposure to potentially toxic smoke.

People going outdoors should also avoid areas with smoke, he said.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff A photo of the interior of the facility shows the extent of the damage.

A FENZ spokesperson said the “significant” fire was well involved when crews arrived. There were crews from Levin, Waitarere, Ōtaki, Shannon and Whanganui at the fire at 9am, and flames were still visible at 11.30am.

Traffic Updates Horowhenua Kāpiti Wellington published drone footage, filmed by Ben Morris, of the fire on its Facebook page.

Local resident Nicole McGill, who works as a manager in a pub adjacent to the recycling unit, said the building that caught on fire was condemned. A part of the pub’s roof was damaged due to the fire.

“The building was destroyed in the recent tornado and it was red stickered.”

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Fire crews spent most of the morning dousing the flames at the recycling plant in Levin.

One of the building’s lease owners, who did not want to be named, said the property had been listed for sale after damage incurred in the recent tornado.

Levin resident Heaven Donaldson said there have been a couple of fires in the town in only one week.

“I woke up at 6.30am and saw smoke coming out of a building from my window. It looked terrible. I checked social media and got to know about another fire here.”

The building was used for storage of Levin container rubbish and had a huge stockpile of plastic.