Teen girls allegedly ordered off train at night for playing music

Metlink is investigating the alleged incident, in which two 16-year-old girls were kicked off a train in Hutt Valley late on Saturday. (File photo)

Metlink is investigating after two 16-year-old girls were allegedly kicked off a Wellington train on Saturday night and claims one was aggressively shoved by a staff member.

When asked about the incident on Sunday, Metlink general manager Samantha Gain would only say safety of passengers was its primary concern and it was working with the operator to find out "more about what has been reported online".

But a complaint by passenger Sorcha Carr, then Metlink’s response, confirms Metlink is investigating the incident. Metlink has verified the message is legitimate.

"We sincerely apologise for this happening and completely agree with you regarding this very distressing encounter you witnessed and these two young girls experienced with this train staff member," the Metlink response said.

"The incident you've described falls well short of our expectations of staff."

Carr was catching the 9.05pm train from Wellington to Upper Hutt on Saturday. On the same carriage, two teenage girls, who would later tell Carr they were 16, were playing music, which did not have offensive lyrics and was not loud enough to be heard from the other end of the carriage, Carr said.

“We got to Woburn and I heard a commotion of raised voices so I walked down to see the two girls upset and the train woman standing next to them threatening to call the police if they didn't get off the train.”

Some women argued the girls should not be forced off the train alone at night.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Metlink cannot say whether the train worker has been stood down pending the investigation outcome. (File photo)

“Everyone in the carriage agreed that they were not bothered by the music or singing. There was no foul language and the main issue was that the train was now being held up by the Metlink staff member,” Carr said. The train worker called police but, while waiting, the girls got off the train.

Passengers tried to intervene and, while one girl got back on the train, the train worker blocked the other one, who was “physically forced from the train” on to the platform.

“[I] ran down to them and asked if she touched them to which one was hysterical saying she was pushed, they were both on the train at this point with the conductor on the platform once more talking to the driver.

“Myself and multiple passengers yelled at her for touching the girl and told her she can't be assaulting a young woman.”

Another passenger offered to sit with the girls and supervise them home to Silverstream, but the train worker refused this and told a man to “get out of my f...... face”, Carr said.

Police arrived after 20 minutes and took the girls home.

Metlink could not immediately say whether the staff member had been stood down during the investigation.

Police confirmed they were called to a breach of the peace at the Woburn train station shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday and took two “youths” home to Upper Hutt. No charges were laid.