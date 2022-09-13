Wellington council candidate criticised for saying homeless people should be 'moved'

Tim Brown, a Wellington City Council candidate in the Eastern ward, is being criticised by his rival candidates because of a comment about homeless people. (File photo)

A Wellington City Council candidate is being criticised for his comments about people sleeping on the streets.

Tim Brown, a former chairman of Wellington Airport who is running in the Motukairangi/Eastern ward, caused controversy at a candidates meeting hosted by the business association Destination KRL early on Friday morning.

In response to a question about conflicts between pedestrians and cyclists, Brown mentioned his daughter has to step over homeless people on her way to work. People blocking footpaths should be moved away, he said.

Two candidates present at the meeting, Teri O’Neill and Luana Scowcroft, said Brown suggested police should arrest people sleeping on the streets.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff The candidates meeting was hosted at The Hub in Kilbirnie. (File photo)

Brown denied suggesting arrests as a solution. “I didn’t say that. If I did say that I don’t remember it,” he said.

He clarified his views over the phone, saying homeless people should be “moved” from the street and the council should step in to stop them from blocking the footpath.

“We have a responsibility for nobody to be sleeping on the street, but if people are sleeping on the street they are not a priority for that space. If they’re disrupting passers-by or people going into shops, they should be moved.”

Brown said he often saw police talking to homeless people and taking them away, but he didn’t know what happened next and doubted the police would arrest in that situation.

Monique Ford/Stuff Teri O’Neill says Brown’s comments were “backwards” and sent a message that homeless people were just obstacles on the sidewalk. (File photo)

O’Neill, who volunteers at the Wellington City Mission and described homelessness as the reason she is on the council, said Brown’s comments were “so backwards” and “cruel”.

“It’s really disturbing that people who want to be leaders are so out of touch. What kind of message does that send to people [at the city mission]? That they’re just obstacles on the sidewalk?”

O’Neill said the majority of homeless people she talks to at the city mission are “better characters than the politicians I work with”.

Eastern ward candidate Steph Edlin confirmed Brown said homeless people should be moved along “if they were a public nuisance”. She disagreed with his comment.

Monique Ford/Stuff Sarah Free says Tim Brown wasn’t suggesting anything “draconian” but disagrees with telling people that they “can’t use public spaces”. (File photo)

Sarah Free, the current deputy mayor and another Eastern ward candidate, confirmed Brown had suggested homeless people needed to be moved along. She disagreed but didn’t think he had suggested anything “draconian”.

“People have a right to be in a public space. It’s a slippery slope to tell people they can’t use public spaces,” she said.

Scowcroft said she was “pretty shocked” by Brown’s comments. “I was disappointed. I think it’s a despicable comment from someone wanting to represent the community, including those vulnerable people.”

Brown said all the candidates at the meeting, including himself, agreed that people who were sleeping on the street should be looked after and receive support.

Correction: An earlier version of this story referred to Tim Brown as a former Infratil chief executive. He has not held this role. He was Infratil's government relations representative. (12.52pm, Sept 13)