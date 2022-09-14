Congestion charge, parking levy among ideas to get Wellingtonians out their cars
A congestion charge, parking levy and new trains could be on the cards for Wellington, part of a plan to reduce private car use in the central city during rush hour.
If measures to encourage use of alternative modes of transport are successful, there will soon be 6000 fewer vehicles entering Wellington City during rush hour each day.
Transport behaviour changes are part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM), a $6.4 billion programme of infrastructure projects over the next decade and beyond, and aim to reduce the number of vehicle kilometres travelled, resulting in lower emissions and making the city a nicer place to live.
The recommended option proposed by LGWM’s latest report on behaviour change to discourage car use is set to be considered by the Wellington City Council on Thursday, and is expected to create 14 jobs, and cost $52m over the next decade.
It recommends improving capacity on the metro rail network and new trains for long distance rail services (Wairarapa and Manawatū lines), alongside existing plans for mass rapid transit, and encouraging people to work from home or travel outside rush hour.
The report notes the region’s population is growing and expanding outwards, increasing travel demand to and through Wellington, while regional growth is increasing travel to the airport, hospital and port.
More than 82,000 people travel into the city on a typical weekday between 7am and 9am. Of these, 50% are in vehicles and the other half are walking, cycling or using public transport.
For a half-hour trip into the central city during the morning peak, an extra 19 minutes is spent in traffic on average. In the evening, it’s an extra 18 minutes.
Convincing people to change could be difficult, with Metlink “frequently underperform[ing]” by its own measures in terms of reliability and efficiency, and bus routes hampered by congestion.
Many Wellingtonians are wedded to their cars. A 2020 survey by LGWM showed 61% of people driving to work during rush hour had no intention of changing their behaviour, and 72% percent of them did not pay for car parking. A parking levy could reduce this appeal.
But the remaining portion of these trips – up to 39% – could be made less often, by other modes, at other times or with more people in one vehicle.
Greater Wellington Regional Councillor Roger Blakeley said a lot of the work would be around education, and encouraging people to travel in different ways.
Congestion charging and parking levies would be debated later in the programme – “in some ways [these next changes] are about preparing for congestion charging,” Blakeley said.
One way to encourage people out of their cars would be to allow them to use their smartphones to plan their whole trip – “including public transport on demand like we have in Tawa at the moment to get to the train station, then when you get to Wellington you might be hiring an escooter at the station to get to work”.
Both the city and regional councils supported a congestion charge, he said.
Wellington City councillor Jenny Condie said the possibilities for reducing car travel into the city would be important for its vibrancy, and for people to be able to enjoy it as a destination. “We’re creating more space for people,” she said.
Less space for cars would encourage foot traffic, buskers and outside dining, enhancing the sense of the city as a place people wanted to spend time – a good thing for local businesses.
“We can no longer rely on people just having to come to work,” she said, with Covid-19 drastically changing the ways people work.
“They don't have to come to the city any more,” Condie said. “We have to make it so that they want to.”
Quick facts
- Driving is the most common mode of travel to work in destinations outside the central city, e.g. hospital (65%), airport (82%), and areas like Miramar (75%)
- About 71% of travel across the region is by car driver, compared with 80% nationwide
- More Wellingtonians travel by public transport (3 in 10), walking and cycling (1 in 10) compared with the national average
- There has been a 21% increase in train patronage in the past decade
- 74% of respondents commute at least 3 days per week, 54% commute at least 4 days, and 41% commute every day
- Only 3% of respondents drove because there were no other options
- Wellington has one of the lowest average light vehicle ownership rates – 67%, compared to the national average of 80% in 2018
- At least half of those who drove to jobs in the city had a total household income of more than $100,000