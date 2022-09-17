Wellington's mayoral candidates reveal their funding sources

The three main candidates for the Wellington mayoralty – Andy Foster, Paul Eagle and Tory Whanau – have invested tens of thousands of dollars of their own money into their campaigns.

But only Eagle and Whanau have fulfilled a pledge they made in a Stuff debate last week to release the identity those who have given them more than $1500 – a disclosure they are legally obliged to eventually make.

Foster has not provided a list of donors to his campaign – although he has confirmed that film-maker Sir Peter Jackson, widely credited with securing Foster the mayoralty last time – has not stumped up any cash this time around.

Voting papers were sent to electors across the country on Friday, when voting hubs also opened.

Electoral rules state that Wellington City candidates are limited to spending $60,000 on their campaigns, and that they must declare any donations of more than $1500, revealing the donor’s identity and amount donated. Knowingly filing a false return can result in two years in jail or a fine of up to $10,000.

The return has to be filed within 55 days of the election. However, each of the three main Wellington candidates pledged to do this before the election, albeit only with the permission of the donors.

STUFF Wellington mayoral candidates Tory Whanau, Paul Eagle and Andy Foster.

Foster, who spent almost $60,000 on his 2019 campaign, thanks in part to significant funding from businesses tied to Jackson, did not respond to emails asking for his donation list. Foster earlier said that Jackson had not donated this time.

He said he had received donations of about $30,000 but said he had not asked permission from donors to release their names.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Election hoardings have sprung up around Wellington, with various degrees of donations helping with the cost.

The incumbent mayor would not pledge to do this prior to voting starting, but said he would probably get around to it next week.

He said was topping his own campaign up to close to the $60,000 cap, but declined to release any other details.

The top three candidates were first asked on Friday to follow though on their debate pledge to release donations by 5pm on Tuesday. Foster and Eagle – who were then yet to reply – were sent a reminder on Tuesday afternoon. Foster said he had not seen the emails.

Whanau confirmed receiving donations of funding of $2000 from businessman and philanthropist Chris Parkin; $2000 from friend Jacqui Cuff; $2500 from micromobility entrepreneur Oliver Bruce; $2000 from friend Philip van Dyk; and $3625 from the Green Party, where she was chief of staff for. Whanau is running as an independent but is endorsed by the Green Party.

She earlier revealed she had put about $40,000 of her own money into the campaign.

Eagle said he had no donations of more than $1500 and had so far spent about $40,000 of his own savings on the campaign. He was going to start looking for donations and pledged to proactively release details prior to the election if and when they came.

He had received donations below the declaration cap – one of $1450, two of $1000 and seven or eight in the hundreds of dollars.

“Wellingtonians are nervous about donations and I’m fully aware and mindful of that,” Eagle said.

The six other mayoral candidates were also asked to release their funding and promptly did.

Ellen Blake said she had received about $4000 in donations, including about $2500 from her spouse. Kelvin Hastie, Ray Chung, Donald McDonald, Barbara McKenzie, and Chris Dudfield said they had nothing to declare.