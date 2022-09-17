Police 'increasingly concerned' for woman missing for nearly three weeks

Police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” with each day that passes without any word from a missing 22-year-old, last seen on a Kāpiti Coast beach nearly three weeks ago.

Breanna Muriwai was reported missing after family members dropped her off at Paraparaumu Railway Station, north of Wellington, on August 26.

Her last sighting was two days later on Te Horo Beach about 4am.

Police were continuing to seek to identify three people walking on the beach just before dawn when Muriwai was last seen, after first putting out an appeal about the trio, 11 days ago.

READ MORE:

* Auckland fisherman's death 'avoidable' if he'd worn a lifejacket, coroner says

* Stepdad concerned for son who left Otago home in August

* Bluebottle jellyfish at Auckland's Muriwai beach: More than a dozen people stung



Detective Sergeant Peter Vine previously said the three people interacted with two men associated with Muriwai, who were driving along the beach looking for her.

“Breanna may have asked someone in the Te Horo Beach area to use their phone on Sunday morning,” Vine said. Police wanted to know if this happened.

In an updated statement, Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said police were still treating the case as a missing person but were keeping an open mind as to what had happened. “But as every day passes without any word from Breanna we becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare,” Thompson said.

“Her family is also extremely worried about her as this is completely out of character for her not to be in touch with them.”

Thompson said police had a number of inquiries underway and were following up information they had received from the public.

“We continue to appeal to anyone with information,” he said.

Police believed Muriwai could be with friends and asked them or Muriwai to make contact to let them know she was safe.