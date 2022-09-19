How Wellington's mayoral hopefuls will grapple with soaring rates bills

We asked Wellington's leading three mayoral candidates Andy Foster, Tory Whanau and Paul Eagle for their elevator pitch on why they should be mayor. Each was told they were strictly restricted to 30 seconds. The order was chosen at random.

With Wellington’s rates tipped by one mayoral candidate to climb as high as 70% in the coming five years, few of those running for the top job are willing to commit to a cap on future rate increases.

While Ray Chung’s 70% prediction is high, Mayor Andy Foster has confirmed big increases are predicted while his campaign manager Phil Bilbrough, has thrown down the gauntlet to media and candidates to talk about rates in the Wellington City Council election period.

“I understand that the current planned rate increases are in the region of 16% for this coming year, and 20% increases for the following years,” Bilbrough asked. “[...] Should we advise our parents or grandparents or any retiree to move out of Wellington?”

His challenge was passed on to all Wellington mayoral candidates.

Bilbrough later said he was misinformed and the coming year’s rates rise was expected to be closer to 9% but others, including Foster, have predicted big rates hikes in coming years.

The council’s current financial strife is driven in-part by failing infrastructure, big-ticket items such as the Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) transport overhaul, a new convention centre, a new wastewater treatment facility, and rising insurance costs. The factors are part of the reason Wellington homeowners have been hit by average rates increases of 13.5% and 8.8% increases in the past two years.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A new convention centre is just one of the numerous big-ticket items draining council funds.

Foster said the council's long-term plan predicted rates would rise by 33% over seven years but the pre-election report, which was done later, had the figure at 60%, he said. The increase was because water infrastructure repairs were getting dearer, on top of inflation, and rising insurance and interest rates.

He pledged to look at ways to keep rates rises down, such as keeping revenue-generating carparks unless crucial for other projects and considering a shorter second Mount Victoria tunnel. Going for bus rapid transit instead of light rail in LGWM could save up to $1.5 billion, he said.

KEVIN STENT Mayoral hopeful Tory Whanau says the city has been struggling due to years of underinvestment.

Candidate Tory Whanau said the council was dealing with decades of under-investment.

“I wouldn’t want to see general rates increase faster than what council has already signalled over the next three years.”

She believed the council could get more central government funding and use more targeted rates.

“I will consider all options to fairly and sustainably fund the infrastructure upgrades our city desperately needs,” she said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Paul Eagle says he will get a review done into council spending and revenue.

Paul Eagle pledged to get a full review done into the council’s spending and revenue streams as he was hearing there was “a lot of waste” in the council. He has campaigned on getting the council “back to basics”.

None of the top three – Foster, Whanau, and Eagle – would commit to capping future rates increases, but Ray Chung would keep them to 3% or less with an aim for zero.

“[I] will achieve this by cutting council expenditure and closely examining all current projects,” Chung said.

He forecasted rates, at current spending, would go up by 70% within five years.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has pledged to keep rates rises as low as possible if he becomes mayor again.

Ellen Blake believed the council should borrow more but also consider central government funding for items such as transport and housing, as well as working with non-government organisations and private business collaborations when appropriate.

Kelvin Hastie said he would do a “line-by-line” review of council spending if he won.

“I will be ceasing light rail and putting a pause on the cycleway network.” He would also look at more options for central government funding.

Barbara McKenzie pledged to get an external review of the council’s operations and structures with a view to shifting the emphasis to “core functions”.