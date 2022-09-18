Popular Indian takeaway shop to open within weeks after tandoor oven fire

Taste of India owner Gopal Sharma outside his restaurant during the fire on Saturday.

The owner of Wellington takeaway restaurant Taste of India hopes to open again in about two weeks after a fire started in the tandoor oven then spread through the ventilation units.

Gopal Sharma was out the back of the Cambridge Tce shop on Saturday afternoon when the oven, in the front window of his shop, burst into flames.

Charcoal embers flew through the ventilation unit but, on Sunday, he said damage was relatively limited and he would open again in a couple of weeks if his insurance company played ball.

A spokesperson from Fire and Emergency on Saturday said it received “multiple calls” to a building fire. The fire was contained in a kitchen on the ground floor.

Eleven fire trucks responded from around the Wellington region, the spokesperson said.

The popular Indian takeaway opened at the site in 1993 and was recently raved about by Raechal Ferguson, co-owner of the Field & Green restaurant.

"The tandoor oven is right out the front and easily seen from the window. Watching the naan bread being made and the chicken tikka pieces hanging above makes my mouth water,” Ferguson said.