Police, council no fans of Wellington's would-be Banksy

A guerilla street artist called Pork is shaping up to be the Banksy of Wellington and is part of the reason the city has seen a “significant” spike in graffiti.

Few people know who the person behind “Pork” is but their art can be seen high up condemned buildings, on the side of motorway bridges and above busy tunnels.

It is understood the street artist – or vandal to some – is part of the reason behind the Wellington City Council community services manager Jenny Rains emailing councillors about a “significant spike” in graffiti in the central city and suburban hubs, leading to a six-month crackdown on the issue.

“What this means is that we will do a daily walk/drive through the city and direct our graffiti contractors to the ‘hot spots’ for removal. We will have a focus on the central city, the main corridors (such as the route to the airport) and suburban centres.”

The council was also making sure building managers were encouraged to promptly remove graffiti.

Council spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple said the increase was down to the “proliferation of a couple of taggers”.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Pork’s tag – or a version of it – above Briscoes on Taranaki St.

“Our contractors have been working hard on removal – the rate of removal is greater than the rate of reporting, but we are still seeing significant instances of graffiti in Wellington – making it clear to us that a new, proactive approach is needed.”

Removal of offensive graffiti was prioritised.

“Recording the messages also help us identify that there are many taggers active at present – based on their unique signatures on the tag. We do pass along information to the police on the most prolific taggers,” Barton-Chapple said.

“We will take this new approach over the next six months and hope to see an immediate and continuous improvement.”

City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons welcomed the council crackdown.

“It is particularly frustrating to see it at our skate parks and playgrounds graffitied, sometimes with a nasty tone,” she said.

“I encourage residents to keep reporting graffiti to council and to report any racist and offensive graffiti immediately.”