Wellington mayoral candidates commit to almost all proposals related to housing and climate justice

Mayoral candidates Tory Whanau, Paul Eagle, and Andy Foster presented with six key issues by Generation Zero and Renters United at a mayoral forum on Thursday night.

Wellington’s mayoral candidates made commitments to almost all proposals related to housing and climate justice, presented by activist groups.

The issues included equitable access to transport for people with disabilities, waste minimisation in the city, increased healthy homes, better and increased cycleways and funding tenant advocacy services.

The three mayoral candidates gave a firm yes to almost all issues except for Foster who didn’t give an answer for committing to Renters United’s healthy home commitment, despite being given instructions on answering with “exclusively a yes or no – no if, buts, or maybes”.

Foster said: “We need more housing, no question about that.”

He proposed setting up a community housing provider to build more affordable housing and to “fix our broken social housing model”.

He addressed his ‘no answer question’ in his short speech, promising his commitment to “decent legislation that allows us to have the tools to be able to make sure that we all have access to good healthy homes and we can enforce that”.

Eagle also said housing was his “number one priority”, which for him, was about restoring mana. On climate change, he responded to the issue focused on residents on Wellington’s South Coast and proposed picking up climate adaption task forces, bringing the communities together.

Meanwhile, Whanau pledged her commitment to looking after the city’s “most vulnerable”, prioritising mental health support and alcohol and drug crime reduction, on top of providing “warm, dry and accessible council homes” which would “stand the test of time”.

She said she was committed to beginning urban revitalisation corridor between the waterfront and Wellington Hospital, including 20,000 more homes, green spaces, public transport and fixed pipes.