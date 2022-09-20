Two people injured in SH2 crash next to train tracks near Lower Hutt
Two people have been taken to hospital – one in a serious condition – after a crash on State Highway 2 at Horokiwi.
The highway’s southbound lanes were closed as a result of the crash with drivers asked to avoid the area or expect delays. It caused traffic heading into Wellington City to back up to Station Village.
However, lanes had since reopened and the traffic has begun to ease.
A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said two people had been taken to Wellington Hospital. One was in a serious condition, while the other was in a moderate condition.
Trains on the Hutt Valley line which were being replaced with buses between Wellington and Petone “due to an emergency services incident” resumed as of 4.25pm.
The disruption happened after a car ended up dangerously close to rail lines after a crash involving “multiple vehicles”.
A police spokesperson said “no life-threatening injuries” were reported, but multiple cars were involved in the collision and one ended up close to the tracks.
The car was initially thought to have ended up on the tracks next to SH2 at Horokiwi, but the spokesperson later clarified it had come to a stop, just before landing on the rail lines.
