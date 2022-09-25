Community hub aims to capitalise on building boom to place Porirua locals in jobs

The newly opened Le Fale jobs and skills hub in Porirua East is hoping to help locals find jobs. From left: Tali Mareko, Rima Tairea, Presley Ah Hoi, Georgina Ranfurly.

A new community hub in the Cannons Creek shopping centre in Porirua East is hoping to help locals find jobs as part of the massive housing redevelopment in the area.

The hub, called Le Fale which means ‘the house’ in Samoan, is part of the Government’s $1.5 billion regeneration project which was set up in November 2018.

Staff at Le Fale will help people write cover letters and CVs, apply for jobs online and give them advice on what to do when starting a new job. There is also a dedicated area for tamariki to play while parents are meeting Le Fale staff.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff There is also a dedicated play corner for tamariki at Le Fale when parents focus on meetings with staff.

The hub was opened by Housing Minister Megan Woods and Porirua mayor Anita Baker last week and is operated by kindergarten group Whānau Manaaki, which operates 101 kindergartens in the central and lower North Island.

Fala Tavita, who is one of Le Fale’s staff and a Porirua local, said the hub was about having a presence in the community.

“There's always going to be an initial scepticism around a new sort of space in the city, but just being present goes a long way to building that trust with our Pasifika and Māori communities.”

Jobs created by the regeneration project would go through Le Fale, Tavita said. The jobs available at the moment were in construction, but there would be positions available in other trades or hospitality, he said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Staff member Fala Tavita said Le Fale is about being present in the community.

Whānau Manaaki’s community services senior lead, Lealamanu’a Caroline Mareko, said Le Fale would support people to find work in their neighbourhood instead of asking them to travel to look for help.

“People get put off from having to go so far but if it’s here...they can just access the service by hopping on public transport and they’re here,” she said.

“There’s no drama and they can connect with people here because the staff are all locals – they know the community. It’s a place where people can feel confident and connection.”

Other than employment skills, Le Fale would also offer training on handling finances , Mareko said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff One of Le Fale’s team Kasey Burns (right) helps Tuuru Robati with her CV.

“We want our families here to have financial capability so that they can be at the starting line for banks and lenders to get a mortgage,” she said. “It’s about giving them the opportunity and the tools to get to the goals they are wanting.”

Although the hub’s physical space had just opened, Tavita said Le Fale staff have been working with the community for a year, with almost 70 people already placed in jobs.

“Three families are looking to actually buy a home at the moment,” he said.

“Now that we’re fully enabled, we’re present in the community and we look to do a lot more.”