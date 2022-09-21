Wellington candidate calls out council for missing macron on ballot papers

Nīkau Wi Neera is standing for the Wellington City Council's newly created Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Maori ward, as the Green endorsed candidate.

Candidate Nīkau Wi Neera says he is “deeply saddened and humiliated” by the mispelling of his name on the local election ballot papers.

“My name is Nīkau, with a macron over the "i",” he wrote in an email to the Wellington City Council. “I am named after the native palm tree.”

Wi Neera is running for a Māori ward seat in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington. Local government voting closes on Saturday, October 8.

The macron from his first name was omitted on the forms sent out last week.

"Our people want to see themselves and their culture represented in politics,” Wi Neera said. “That includes our language, which the country hadn't even finished celebrating when these erroneous papers went out.

“In a language where a macron makes all the difference between a cupcake and an armpit, it's pretty disappointing that this was missed."

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Voting papers have been sent out already, but Nīkau’s name has been corrected online. (File photo)

The council’s chief electoral officer Warwick Lampp responded with an apology and said the error had occurred in the proofing process.

“The macron over Nīkau’s name was omitted in error before the voting documents were printed,” Lampp said.

“This has been corrected on the electronic version on WCC’s website, where profile statements for all candidates are available for voters’ convenience.”

Wi Neera’s name appears written both ways online. “The reasoning behind the discrepancy is that the hospital didn't allow (or perhaps understand) the macron when I was born, and so in Pākehā spaces I’ve used the non-macron spelling in the past, whilst maintaining the proper spelling in Māori spaces.”

Given he was running in the Māori ward, he had specifically requested the macron be used on the form.