Early morning ramraid at bottle store on the Kāpiti Coast

A car edges past a bollard before smashing it's way into a liquor store in Wellington's Island Bay in July.

Wellington’s spate of ramraids continues with another reported on the Kāpiti Coast early on Thursday morning.

A liquor store on MacLean St, Paraparaumu, was targeted, with police notified at 5.50am.

No arrests have yet been made, a police spokesperson said.

It is the latest in a recent series of ramraids around the Wellington region.

Police were called to Discount T Vape Store on Bay Rd, Kilbirnie about 1.50am on Monday.

A car had smashed its way through the front door and security grills of the store.

Bill Hickman/Stuff The Discount T Vape shop in Bay Rd, Kilbirnie, was hit in a ram raid earlier this week.

Police were also called to Super Liquor Ōtaki on Arthur St about 4am the same day for a ramraid in which liquor was stolen.

In recent months, ramraiders have struck businesses in Brooklyn, Island Bay, Wainuiomata, Lyall Bay and Tawa in Wellington.

Nationally, 2022 has been the worst ever year for ramraids, with 254 carried out in the first six months of the year.