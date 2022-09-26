Smears and unwanted endorsements: Wellington council election getting 'dirtier'

We asked Wellington's leading three mayoral candidates Andy Foster, Tory Whanau and Paul Eagle for their elevator pitch on why they should be mayor. Each was told they were strictly restricted to 30 seconds. The order was chosen at random.

The race for 16 seats around the Wellington City Council table has been marred by a smear and a candidate having to disavow herself from an unwanted endorsement.

Pukehīnau/Lambton ward councillor Iona Pannett said there had been some “great debates”, but the toxicity in the 2022 election was worse than she had ever seen.

“I think the world is more polarised,” said former Porirua mayor and local government enthusiast Nick Leggett. “I think it is dirtier.”

Some candidates endorsed by the group Better Wellington – which is calling for an end to works on the central library, urging the council to ditch social housing and to re-evaluate cycle lanes and to stop light rail amongst other things – are now distancing themselves from the group.

“I’ve become aware that my name is on a website called Better Wellington with a bunch of other candidates,” Pukehīnau candidate Jane O’Loughlin said on social media.

“I don’t know what’s behind it but it’s an odd combo with at least one [Voices for Freedom(VFF)] character, so I’m making it clear I’m not there by choice.”

Candidate Nicholas Hancox’s links to VFF and his attendance at the 23-day anti-mandate occupation around Parliament have been previously reported. He is endorsed by the group.

Motukairangi/Eastern ward candidate Steph Edlin likewise confirmed she had no idea about her endorsement. Others endorsed include Nicola Young and Paula Muollo.

Better Wellington spokesman Glenn Inwood confirmed candidates were not told of their inclusion. The group had not donated to any candidate and was not linked with VFF, he said.

Andy Foster, running for his second term of mayor, said he was “very pleased” with his Better Wellington endorsement, though there were areas his policies differed from the group’s goals.

Meanwhile, activist Milan Lazarevic confirmed he gave Pukehīnau candidate Tamatha Paul a flyer two or three weeks ago that he said was going to be placed in Pukehīnau letter boxes in late September. He created that prototype flyer.

But Lazarevic said he had no part in a flyer focusing on Paul that did make its way into mailboxes. He did, however, email all councillors saying he would “like to shake the author’s​ hand”.

Councillor Sean Rush, who is ideologically opposed to Paul, described the flyer that did land in letterboxes as a “hit job” and a “smear campaign” on Paul.

“I think reminding people about what candidates have said it entirely appropriate. But doing it in a way that is deliberately undermining or belittling is not appropriate,” he said.

Paul said she never tried to sugar coat issues: “Thanks for the free promo, but my actual flyers look way better.”