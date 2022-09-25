Man in hospital in serious condition after early morning stabbing in central Wellington

A man is in a serious condition after a stabbing in central Wellington early on Sunday.

The man was found on Courtenay Place, near Taranaki St, in central Wellington, about 4am, police said.

He was in hospital in a serious but stable condition on Sunday.

Police are appealing for information.

The scene is near Te Aro Park, an area that attracted so much crime it was one of the locations that inspired the Wellington City Council, police and other agencies to launch the Pōneke Promise in 2021 – an initiative to improve safety through measures such as lighting, laneway improvements and a new community hub.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Dixon St cordoned off at the Taranaki St intersection by police after a shooting in April.

Two men were shot and critically injured opposite Te Aro Park in Dixon St in April. It sparked a retaliatory shooting at a home in Tawa - part of ongoing gang tension between the Mongrel Mob and the King Cobras.

A person was critically injured nearby in early August after an incident nearby, at the corner of Taranaki and Dixon St.