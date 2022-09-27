Record-low early voter turnout for council elections sparks call for official polling day

We asked Wellington's leading three mayoral candidates Andy Foster, Tory Whanau and Paul Eagle for their elevator pitch on why they should be mayor. Each was told they were strictly restricted to 30 seconds. The order was chosen at random.

Record-low early voter turnout for council elections has sparked calls for an official polling day for local body elections.

“It is scary,” said Porirua mayor Anita Baker, where just 1.3% of eligible votes had been returned by Friday despite strong turnout at meet the candidate events, voting papers having been delivered, and people now able to cast votes in supermarkets and libraries. The past two Porirua elections had more than 5% of votes cast at the same point in the election period.

She is among those calling for local body voting to have an official polling day – as with the general election – instead of the three-week postal voting system.

The 2022 election period is being played out across New Zealand as councils grapple with the Three Waters reforms – one of the thorniest council issues in recent times – as well as anti-mandate group Voices For Freedom running candidates with a stated aim to make the country “ungovernable”.

In Wellington City, where just 2.83% of eligible votes had been received by 7pm on Friday, issues include the mammoth Let's Get Wellington Moving transport overhaul, failing pipes, and soaring rates. The previous three elections had between 3.5 and 7.35% of votes returned by the same time.



But electoral officer Warwick Lampp said it was “early days” in the process. He was confident figures will catch up on previous years in the last week of the election period, which ends on October 8.

“The outbound delivery has only recently been completed. We are aware that many voters have already started using the orange ballot bins in supermarkets and libraries in most councils.

“These votes aren’t included in the voting stats because they haven’t made their way to our vote processing centre yet.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Porirua mayor Anita Baker said the low voter turnout was scary and it was time for a new system.

But the figures have two Wellington mayoral candidates calling for an official polling day for people to cast votes, as opposed to the current three-week postal voting system.

“I’d love to see it consistent with the general election. Run by the Electoral Commission, one day of voting (plus special votes) and voting booths everywhere,” said Tory Whanau.

Ellen Blake wanted the three-week postal system to stay, plus adding a voting day, as an “occasion of an important democratic process”.

Hutt City, Upper Hutt, Porirua, South Wairarapa, and Masterton voter returns were also down compared to the past three elections at the same time. Carterton was the only council in the Wellington region not behind.

Hutt City mayor Campbell Barry said a slower postal system could be partly to blame for low voter turnout – 2.6% had voted by Friday compared to between 5.2% and 10.6% in the past three elections at the same time – but he also sensed a “high level of apathy”. He favoured a one-day voting event, possibly with a two-week voting period leading up to it.

Auckland and Dunedin were also lagging behind previous years but Christchurch is ahead of the same time in 2019 but behind the two previous years.

The Department of Internal Affairs figures shows that local government voter turnout nationally has dropped from 57% in 1989, when there was a restructure of local government, to 42.2% in 2019.

NZ Post mail general manager Matt Geor said it was running a “bespoke” service and would have a special team on for October 8 “maximising the chances of voting packs being returned on time”.