Wild pigs killing goats, menacing dogs in suburban Wellington

Oen Steenkamp, 7, with a wild pig shot by his father Frans Steenkamp on their property behind the Wellington suburb of Brooklyn.

An image in this story may upset some readers.

An explosion in wild pig numbers has seen them spotted in suburban Wellington backyards and killing baby goats on nearby lifestyle blocks.

Naomi Steenkamp, who raises goats on property behind the Brooklyn wind turbine, said the increasing numbers of wild pigs this year meant they were ending up on popular walking tracks above Aro Valley, backyards in parts of western Brooklyn, and were regularly spotted at the southern landfill.

"I don't think people realise how big they are," she said after her husband shot and killed one that she thought weighed 120kg over the weekend.

READ MORE:

* Wellington couple hope to shake up market with goat’s milk

* Goats, deer and pigs problem pests for top of the South

* 'There are pigs running on the street': Mystery pigs have swine old time in city



Her own kid goats had been “eaten alive” by the wild pigs.

She did not know for sure why the pig numbers had suddenly exploded, but it had been suggested that a ban on hunting during the Covid-19 lockdowns had allowed numbers to increase.

The Wellington City Council had been proactive in controlling pig numbers but the area seemed to be an “isolated pocket” of problem pigs, she said.

Council spokesperson Richard MacLean confirmed the council was aware of the problem and had a professional hunter chasing pigs, goats, and deer between Brooklyn, Karori, and the south coast.

But the council was challenged as some of the land was privately owned and not all allowed hunters or hunting dogs on their land.

“If the Council had its way, then we’d get rid of all of these feral animals – but the terrain and the combination of land ownership is making it a tough task ... we’ve certainly had calls over the years when the pigs start ripping up vegetable gardens in lawns in Brooklyn and Karori.”

Forest & Bird Footage from Fiordland and Northland show just how prolific deer and wild boars are in native forests.

In August, a Brooklyn resident around the Ashton Fitchett Drive area, posted on Facebook about a pig run-in at dusk.

“The dog was outside and started barking and howling, so I went to see why,” she said.

“I opened the window and there was an enormous black pig facing up to the dog. Fortunately it ran off when I opened the window.”

New Zealand Pighunting Association President Warren Petersen confirmed that first Covid-19 lockdown meant hunters could not get out and pig numbers grew.

”I was getting phone calls from all over the North Island about the pig explosion,” he said.

Petersen, who farms in north Taranaki, said pigs would target newborn goats and lambs.

“They skin them out – you get the skin with the legs and nothing else.”

They were not generally a risk to people but could pose a danger if cornered.