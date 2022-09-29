What do mana whenua want from the next councils in the Wellington region?

Employment, housing and the environment are on the minds of mana whenua in Wellington as they vote to decide who will be in local councils for the next three years. (File photo)

It’s a local election with some firsts for mana whenua in the Wellington region – the Porirua and Wellington city councils are having their first Māori ward elections, while Ngāti Toa is formally backing four candidates this time.

But the issues for Ngāti Toa and Taranaki Whānui are the meaty ones confronting all voters – health, jobs, housing and the environment.

The two groups already work closely with their local councils – Taranaki Whānui has signed a Tākai Here agreement with Hutt City Council and they signed a similar agreement with Wellington City Council alongside Te Ātiawa and Ngāti Toa as part of the capital’s 10-year Tūpiki ora Māori Strategy.

“We’re very closely bound together and that’s to meet our aspirations,” said Lee Hunter, chief executive of Taranaki Whānuii’s commercial entity Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust. “Some of those aspirations could be things around housing, health, reo, cultural understanding.”

Wellington City Council signed their own agreement with local iwi in April as part of their Tūpiki Ora Māori Strategy.

The main issues for Taranaki Whānui at this election were “probably similar to most people” like health, housing and employment, Hunter also said.

“We have a lot of opportunities out there with these big projects coming into Wellington, in the Hutt Valley,” he said. “[There are] opportunities there for iwi members to be employed or even small to medium-sized businesses to be part of their procurement strategy.”

“We would like to make sure that a lot of our people are engaged in opportunities to be in a safe, warm home.”​

Ngāti Toa is already building homes – it took over Porirua’s new Kenepuru Landing development in 2021 and is overseeing the completion of more than 800 houses. And jobs in construction created by the central government’s $1.5 billion project to regenerate the city are being offered to Porirua locals through a community hub, Le Fale.

Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust chief executive Lee Hunter says for them, the main elections issues are "probably similar to most people" – on housing, health and employment.

But Te Rūnanga O Toa Rangatira chief executive Helmut Modlik said local iwi Ngāti Toa would like to see more work on equity issues and the environment from the next councils.

“These are progressive agenda items that have been increasingly to the fore in recent years, and Ngāti Toa is keen to see that direction of travel supported and continued,” he said.

“We would not like to see people stepping away from ensuring cleaner water [and] more sustainable environmental practices. We would like to continue to see local and regional governments be explicit about working with the iwi around how to address the inequities in our community.”

Ngāti Toa has endorsed candidates in Porirua, Wellington City and the regional council, with Te Rūnanga O Toa Rangatira chief executive Helmut Modlik saying it is part of their maturing.

Ngāti Toa has endorsed four candidates to stand at elections: Caleb Ware and Kathleen Filo, who are running for Porirua City Council’, Nīkau Wi Neera for Wellington City Council, and Hikitia Ropata for the Greater Wellington Regional Council. ​

Modlik said endorsing ​their own candidates at elections was a “natural progression” of inserting the iwi’s rangatiratanga and manaaki on their community, and they would act on behalf of all Māori.

“It’s just part of our maturing in terms of our participation and engagement with our local government processes,” he said.

Te Herenga Waka/Victoria University of Wellington lecturer Dr Annie Te One (Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Mutunga) said the emergence of iwi-endorsed candidates showed it was “important to have councillors support Māori to engage with local government”.