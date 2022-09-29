Dog attacks in Wellington on the rise, Covid to blame says council

Staff from the Silverdale Animal Shelter show a group of preschoolers how to safely interact with dogs.

There’s been a “sharp rise” in the number of serious dog attacks across Wellington, with the city council saying Covid is to blame.

A report released ahead of Wellington City Council’s meeting on Thursday noted there had been a "sharp rise in the number of serious dog attacks".

A serious attack related to harm caused to either a person or an animal explained Wellington City’s Council team leader of public health operations and innovation Jude Austin.

This covered everything from puncture wounds and scratches, to incidents where people were hospitalised – of which there have been three this year – or required plastic surgery.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The pandemic saw the number of dogs registered in Wellington jump from about 12,000 to more than 14,000. (File photo)

Dog attacks on people in Wellington have increased 70%, jumping from 37 last year to 63 this year.

There had also been a 44% increase in attacks on other animals, rising from 65 last year to 94 this year.

There was a significant increase in the number of dogs classified as menacing (237.5%) or dangerous (111%).

A dog can be classified as menacing either by its breed (five dog breeds are automatically classed as such under the Dog Control Act) or by their behaviour. It means the dog has to wear a muzzle and be on a leash when out in public.

Austin said the offending was across breeds, as well as dogs already known to council and those who had not offended before.

“There’s nothing really predictable about it,” she said.

Austin said Covid-19 had contributed to the issue in a number of ways.

With more people working from home during the pandemic, there had also been a significant increase in the number of dog registrations.

Wellington is now home to more than 14,000 (registered) dogs. This was compared to about 12,000 dogs pre-pandemic.

However, as more people returned to working full-time in the office, many of these dogs had been left suffering the effects of “separation anxiety”.

This prompted Wellington City Council to launch its own version of the international yellow ribbon campaign for dog owners earlier this year in July.

Wellington City Council Patsie, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, with her yellow ribbon as part of Wellington City Council's new campaign.

The campaign encourages owners to tie a yellow ribbon around their dog’s collar or leash to indicate if they need a bit of space.

This could be for many reasons, including they’re either old, injured, in training, a rescue dog, or anxious around other dogs or people.

“It’s about educating the public as well as dog owners,” Austin said.

Council had also changed the way it reported and investigated dog attacks, meaning it was more consistent, using a scoring tool to rate the level of harm and seriousness.