New electric ferry loses power during trip in Wellington, passengers rescued

The East by West ferry apparently lost power while transporting passengers. Pictured, police help tow the boat back to Queens Wharf.

Wellington's new electric ferry appears to have lost power in the middle of a trip on Thursday, resulting in a police boat having to take its passengers back to shore.

Emergency procedures were followed by its skipper and deckhand when the ferry lost propulsion on Thursday afternoon, said transport operator Metlink’s general manager Samantha Gain.

After all passengers were transferred safely to a police launch and ferried back to Queens Wharf, the sailing was replaced by a diesel vessel and passengers were then taken to Eastbourne in Lower Hutt – where the original sailing was headed.

As of 4.15pm Thursday the Ika Rere was secured at Wellington’s Queens Wharf, Gain said.

Maritime New Zealand had been informed, and a relevant investigation report would follow, Gain said.

Greater Wellington Regional Council spokesperson Jesse Gerritsen said it wouldn’t know the exact cause of the incident until Friday.

The Ika Rere ferry “lost propulsion”, Gerritsen said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Ika Rere is the first electric ferry in the Southern Hemisphere.

Metlink posted service alerts on its website, advising travellers that the 2pm sailing from Queens Wharf and the 3.20pm sailing from Days Bay on Thursday were both cancelled.

The Ika Rere (flying fish) made its first trip across the harbour, from Days Bay to Queens Wharf, in March.

Ika Rere is the first electric passenger ferry in the Southern Hemisphere.

East by West Ferries previously said there were very few electric craft in the world that came close to its performance.