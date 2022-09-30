Iconic Wellington shoe shop to ‘exit stage left’ after 76 years

Paul and Julie Gubb are closing the doors of their shoe shop Gubb’s, an institution in Wellington for 76 years.

Paul Gubb was about 17 when his Dad took him out of school and told him he would be working in the family’s women’s shoe shop.

The young rugby lad had spent the years prior at an all-boys’ boarding school.

“It was a whole different thing,” he says.

While he would see his friends heading out and about, his daily routine would be to open the shop, vacuum, dust the windows and the stock with a feather duster.

Supplied Gubb's shoe shop first opened in 1946 after Laurie Gubb returned from World War II. Photo taken in 1950s.

But 53 years and five relocations later, Gubb has remained at the shoe shop which has become an institution in Wellington. Now it was time “to pull up stumps”.

Gubb’s dad, Laurie Gubb, opened the shop in 1946, selling women’s footwear at 143 Manners St, with the help of a rehabilitation loan after returning from World War II.

“Arts were big at the time,” Gubb said, and the business soon became part-ballet shop, not long after opening.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The store opened as a women’s footwear shop but soon became a ballet shop too.

Laurie ran it with his wife Grace for more than 25 years before Gubb took over in 1970, after leaving Nelson College years before to help out at the shop.

Gubb soon found himself in front of “ballet mums” fitting pointe shoes, gaining a reputation, only after fibbing he had completed a course at a prestigious London ballet shoe manufacturer.

“The furthest I’ve been is Picton,” he laughs, but he was still sought after, he says. “I was a good fitter of pointe shoes.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff It remained a women’s footwear and ballet store but has a smaller section of men’s shoes.

Over the years, the shop moved to the Oaks building, James Smith building and back to Manners St, before it ended up in its current location, “off the beaten track” for the past 15 years, Gubb says.

Gubb’s wife Julie, joined in the 80s but it was at Gubb’s that she bought her first ever cloak shoes for work. The shoe display table, off of which Julie recalls buying the red cloak shoes, remains in the shop.

While Gubb and his wife watched the surrounding city change over time, with big fast fashion brands popping up, they stayed true to what they’ve always known.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Paul Gubb’s wife Julie remembers buying her first red cloak shoes from the shoe shelf that is still in the shop today.

“It’s just an old-fashioned shop, but that’s not bad,” Gubb says.

Over the years, the store became more than just a shoe shop, but also a gathering place – particularly after a late night close on a Friday.

They had jazz bands in, people coming after work, “we had some good parties out the back of the shop”, Gubb says.

When asked about their bestsellers, Gubb talks about various “little plain cloak shoes” over the years but then delves into a story, which he says is “a bit risqué”.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The last opening day will be Christmas Eve this year.

A manufacturer approached him one evening over some drinks, saying he had leopard and tiger skin to sell. Gubb said he’d “take the whole lot” and began to make four-inch high heels, mostly for people in the transgender community, including renowned Wellington’s drag queen Carmen Rupe.

“They actually looked bloody classy,” Gubb says and was like a “national uniform”, with people from outside the city, seeking the tailor-made animal print heels.

It hadn’t been all smooth sailing though, and at times, an empty shoebox was a punching bag in the backroom before Gubb would go back out to the shopfront with a smile.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Paul and Julie Gubb say it feels like the right time to sell up shop and spend more time on their boat and with family.

But the last decade had been different, the couple say.

More people had begun shopping online, including ballet wear, and with the closing of the Wellington’s central library and council's Civic Square building due to earthquake strengthening, then Covid-19, foot traffic had quietened down.

“I’m not sure what the future’s going to hold for the city,” Gubb says.

Still, loyal customers from Wairarapa and Levin, would get into their cars to visit their favourite shoe store, while the shop had seen four generations come through.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The couple decided to not sell the business and name to honor Paul Gubb’s family name and its long history in Wellington.

“They’re loyal as.” Nevertheless, drawing the curtains on the shop had been on their minds “for a while”.

“It feels like the right time to stop,” Julie says.

Their customers and routine would be missed. But with a successful charter boat business, the pair looked forward to spending more time on their boat and visiting family after their final opening day on Christmas Eve.

The pair decided not to sell the business and name to honour the family name, while selling most of the furniture in store.

“It’s better to just leave it like that,” Julie says. “It’s a good time to exit stage left.”