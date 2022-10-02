Seven people in one vehicle arrested after alleged Paekākāriki ramraid

The alleged ramraid and road-spiking happened on the Kāpiti Coast (File photo).

Seven young people in a single vehicle have been arrested after an alleged ramraid on the Kāpiti coast near Wellington.

Police were called to Beach Rd, Paekākāriki at 3am on Sunday to reports of a ramraid on a shop. A number of items, including cigarettes, were taken.

The seven alleged offenders left in a single vehicle, but police stopped the car using road spikes a short distance north, near Raumati.

Seven “young people” were taken into custody, police said. The ages of those taken into custody was not immediately available.

This is the latest in a string of ramraids around Wellington in which alcohol and nicotine products have been targeted.

In late-September, a liquor store in Paraparaumu was targeted, just days after Discount T Vape store on Bay Rd, Kilbirnie was hit.

A car edges past a bollard before smashing it's way into a liquor store in Wellington's Island Bay in July.

A car had smashed its way through the front door and security grills of the store.

Police were also called to Super Liquor Ōtaki on Arthur St about 4am the same day for a ramraid in which liquor was stolen.

In recent months, ramraiders have struck businesses in Brooklyn, Island Bay, Wainuiomata, Lyall Bay and Tawa in Wellington.

Nationally, 2022 has been the worst ever year for ramraids, with 254 carried out in the first six months of the year.