SH2 Remutaka Hill reopens after closure due to 'multiple slips'

Slips that closed State Highway 2 between Wellington and Wairarapa on Sunday morning have now been cleared and the road is open again.

Waka Kotahi NZTA notified of the closure of the Remutaka Hill Rd shortly after 7am.

There were “multiple slips” on the road, between Featherston in Wairarapa and Kaitoke north of Upper Hutt, it said in a tweet.

The agency had hoped to clear the road mid-Sunday morning but another slip delayed this.

The slips were cleared and the road was opened shortly before midday.

The Wellington region has been inundated with slips this winter through to early spring.

The Wellington City Council – one of eight covering the Wellington region – had previously said the season was no worse than others but then confirmed slips had been underreported due to contractors being too busy to file paperwork.

Brad Singh, the council’s infrastructure manager, last week said there had been 700 slips “and counting” so far.

They included a slip that blocked a section of The Terrace in central Wellington in August. The section of road, between Buller St and Ghuznee St, remains closed with a house precariously close to the slip face.

Two families were forced from their homes after a slip in Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt in July.

A slip in early August closed the State Highway 58 Haywards Hill Rd between Hutt Valley and Paekākāriki, and that same month saw train services on the Kāpiti line stopped due to a slip on the line.

Greater Wellington Regional Council recently confirmed the winter of 2022 was the wettest on record.