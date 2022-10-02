Couple's first Cook Strait crossing in 50 years cancelled after Interislander kerfuffle

Dry dock delays for Interislander’s Kaitaki resulted in a series of events and at least one cancelled holiday.

Cameron Taylor thought he was being a good son and treating his parents to their first Cook Strait crossing in 50 years.

Instead, his parents are home in Upper Hutt after an Interislander kerfuffle would have ditched them in Picton at midnight with no accommodation and no car.

It was three or four months ago when Taylor booked tickets for his parents – in their 70s – to catch a ferry to Picton, where they were going to pick up a rental car to drive to Nelson for a weekend away with Taylor and his partner.

The last time they went across Cook Strait on a boat was 50 years ago, when the route went directly from Wellington to Christchurch.

On Monday he received a text message from Interislander telling him the booking had been changed from an 8.30am sailing to 6.30am. That meant his parents had to get in from Upper Hutt at 5am.

But that was okay.

Interislander general manager Walter Rushbrook has apologised after the series of mishaps.

Then, at 5.26pm on Friday – less than 13 hours from when they were meant to leave – came another text message. Their sailing had been moved to 8.30pm on Saturday.

Apart from the fact that would have effectively cut the two-day holiday in half, they would have arrived in Picton at midnight with no accommodation booked.

“Getting two elderly people to Picton at midnight is just ridiculous,” Taylor said. “In addition – the rental car [outlet] wouldn’t be open, effectively stranding us.

Interislander's Kaiarahi was brought in to fill the breach but wasn't big enough for all.

“To add insult to injury, the call centre closed at 5pm. So the Interislander deliberately waited until after their service centre closed so we can’t call them.”

He ended up rebooking the entire trip for a few months time.

Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook apologised to passengers affected by a “series of incidents”.

First, the return of the Kaitaki from dry dock in Sydney was delayed by the public holiday to mark the death of the Queen. It was due to recommence sailings soon.

That ferry was replaced with the Kaiarahi, sailing at 8.30am on Saturday but it had less capacity meaning 170 passengers were shifted to a 6.30am sailing.

“Unfortunately late on Friday the Saturday 6.30am Aratere sailing had to be cancelled at short notice as the result of crew illness, and passengers were shifted to an 8.30pm sailing the same day.

“All those affected were again contacted by our customer service team by email and text, and offered full refunds or changes of date.

“Our out-of-hours call centre should have been available to answer any queries and we are investigating why this was not the case.”