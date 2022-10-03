Final public Wellington mayoral meet-and-greet done after raucous meeting

We asked Wellington's leading three mayoral candidates Andy Foster, Tory Whanau and Paul Eagle for their elevator pitch on why they should be mayor. Each was told they were strictly restricted to 30 seconds. The order was chosen at random.

The final public Wellington mayoral meet-and-greet is done and dusted after a raucous meeting beside Evans Bay.

Sunday’s meeting at the Sea Scouts Corps hall saw the debate involving all mayoral candidates, plus Motukairangi/eastern ward candidates, punctured with so many interruptions from the crowd – including some of the same hecklers that marred previous debates – that many questions could not be heard.

“I want to make a decision about whom to vote for,” one audience member implored the crowd. “Go home if you are here to shout for your friends, go home.”

Moderator Isaac Woodbridge, from the Hataitai Residents’ Association, had to frequently paraphrase statements posed as questions: Did the candidates support vaccine mandates which, according to one punter, did not work?

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Tory Whanau, Paul Eagle, and Andy Foster at a previous mayoral debate.

All did, except for mayoral candidate Barbara McKenzie, a known supporter of the anti-mandate crowd. The anti-vax crowd were clearly present in the crowd, though.

There are now just days left for Wellington voters to chose who they want to lead the city with four candidates – Andy Foster, Tory Whanau, Paul Eagle, and Ray Chung – out in front, according to recent polling. Voting closes at midday on October 8.

But, with hecklers causing disruption at recent meetings, candidates were on guard for a repeat performance.

The event is the last public meet-and-greet for mayoral candidates, with just a radio and private function ahead.

Several audience members at the Brooklyn debate last week left early due to the behaviour of the same group of hecklers, whose main focus was on the Three Waters reforms and co-governance.

Whanau and Eagle – both Māori – were notably targeted by them.

“I hope it's not racially charged,” Eagle said last week. “I believe that this city is liberal and inclusive, and voters want to see diversity.”

Whanau said the hecklers were tough to deal with because they went beyond what was expected at a candidate debate. “It's not in good faith. It's intimidating,” she said.

She agreed with Eagle that support was needed from the council, because residents' associations were not equipped to deal with abuse.

“I can handle that sort of behaviour, but it shouldn't be tolerated. I have concerns that it'll discourage people, especially wahine Māori, from standing in the future.