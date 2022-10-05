Debate about future of Wellington's Shelly Bay continues on as new poll findings shared

A group opposed to a $500 million development at Wellington’s Shelly Bay, say most residents support the land being turned into a national heritage park instead according to a recent poll. (File photo)

Wellingtonians would prefer to see Shelly Bay turned into a new national heritage park, a community group opposed to the controversial $500 million development says.

A poll commissioned by The Buy Back the Bay Coalition asked 400 Wellington City residents for their views on what should happen to the site on the Miramar Peninsula, finding close to 60% preferred the option over the 29% who supported the housing development. The remaining respondents did not know.

Mary Varnham​, a spokesperson for the group, said the poll was the first time the city’s residents had been given a say on the future of Shelly Bay.

The Wellington City Council allowed the development to proceed as planned in 2020 when it agreed to sell and lease its land at the bay where it was planned to build more than 350 homes, a boutique hotel, a brewery, a rest home and a ferry service.

READ MORE:

* Difficult to separate the capital's three mayoral frontrunners

* Kororā found safe after sightings on Shelly Bay development site halts work

* Little blue penguins on the loose stop work on $500m development

* Wellington's Shelly Bay occupation officially over after 525 days

* Developer's $10 million plan to end 24-week-and-counting Shelly Bay standoff



This sparked a 535-day occupation by a group called Mau Whenua, mostly made up by members of Wellington iwi Taranaki Whānui, which only ended in early May.

Most recently work was halted last month when three kororā little blue penguins were found in the development.

TOM HUNT/STUFF Mau Whenua's occupation of Wellington’s Shelly Bay, started in November 2020, ended with a solemn ceremony in early May 2022.

Varnham, a former Wellington City Councillor, said even she was surprised by the results of the poll, undertaken by Research NZ and which has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9%.

However, a representative for developer Ian Cassels​ of the Wellington Company, rejected this saying the way the poll had been formatted created a bias in favour of the national park proposal.

Supplied Mary Varnham, a spokesperson for the Buy Back the Bay Coalition, says the results show most Wellingtonians don’t support the housing project.

He said the company had undertaken its own polling which found “overwhelming support” for the project and it had also received more than 2500 registrations of interest.

Varnham said the group was opposed to the development, saying it would not help provide affordable housing and the site was unsuitable for development being vulnerable to sea level rise and far from public transport.

“It would do virtually nothing to ease Wellington’s housing crisis.”