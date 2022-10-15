Man dies in Lower Hutt after assault, police launch homicide investigation

A homicide investigation has been launched in Lower Hutt after a man died following a serious assault.

Detectives are investigating after a man died following a serious assault in Lower Hutt on Friday night.

Police were called to a house on Mason St about 10pm on Friday night where they found a man had been seriously assaulted.

The man later died in hospital, police said.

Investigators will be undertaking a scene examination and a scene guard will remain in place until that’s complete, said Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Cotton.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Police via 105 quoting event number P052241248.