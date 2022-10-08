Provisional results unseat two Wellington regional councillors
Sitting Greater Wellington Regional councillors Roger Blakeley and Glenda Hughes have lost their seats, according to provisional results on Saturday.
As it stands, Blakeley, a Poneke/Wellington regional councillor and the transport committee’s chairperson, lost on preferences at the last count to colleague David Lee.
However, the result does not include special votes and ballots returned on Saturday.
Outgoing Wellington City Councillor Simon Woolf has been elected to the regional council for the first time on the second count, getting almost 9,000 votes – the highest out of all candidates for the Poneke/Wellington constituency.
Joining him is Green candidate Yadana Shaw, while incumbents including chair Daran Ponter and Thomas Nash are also re-elected.
Other than Blakeley and Hughes, other regional councillors who are seeking re-election have been successful.
Ken Laban was given another term as Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai/Lower Hutt regional councillor and will be joined by newcomers, former Hutt City councillor David Bassett, and Quentin Duthie of the Green Party.
Te Awa Kairangi ki Uta/Upper Hutt regional councillor Ros Connelly has been re-elected, while Kāpiti Coast regional councillor Penny Gaylor has retained her seat for the next three years after fending off a challenge by Asher Wilson-Goldman.
Chris Kirk-Burnnand has been re-elected to represent the Porirua-Tawa constituency and will be joined by the Greens’ Robyn Smith.
Nash thought the new regional council was “as progressive as it was before”.
“I feel like we’ll be able to do a lot of what we campaigned,” he said.
Shaw said the new council would be a “nice balance of incumbents and fresh ideas”.
“I don’t think people will need to worry there’s going to be a whole new direction,” she said.
Provisional results to the Greater Wellington Regional Council
Poneke/Wellington Regional Constituency
Simon Woolf
Yadana Shaw
Thomas Nash
Daran Ponter
David Lee
Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai/Lower Hutt Regional Constituency
David Bassett
Ken Laban
Quentin Duthie
Te Awa Kairangi ki Uta/Upper Hutt Regional Constituency
Ros Connelly
Porirua-Tawa Regional Constituency
Chris Kirk-Burnnand
Robyn Smith
Kāpiti Coast Constituency
Penny Gaylor