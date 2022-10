The northern side of the SH2 Remutaka Hill Rd. Remutaka Range.

Remutaka Hill Rd is back open after a fatal crash.

The crash, just north of the summit of the hill, was reported to police at 6.35am this morning and closed the road for four hours.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

There is an ongoing investigation into the crash, a statement from police said.

Drivers should delay travel if possible.