Wellington's new councillors pledge civility - but will it last?

Newly elected Wellington mayor Tory Whanau gives a speech about her victory, thanking her rival mayoral candidates, her campaign team, and her political mentors.

The seven new faces provisionally joining the Wellington City Council, from the political left and right, have found one thing to unite them: Each has pledged to avoid the division that underpinned the council’s last three years.

All councillors talked to for this article – Ben McNulty, Tony Randle, John Apanowicz, Nureddin Abdurahman, Nīkau Wi Neera, Tim Brown, and Ray Chung – on Monday pledged to be constructive members of council.

While getting the “awkward introductions” out the way, McNulty said he was “stoked” and looked forward to getting started in his role as councillor for Takapū/Northern Ward, which had three new faces this term.

McNulty was committed to seeing the work of the previous council come into fruition, including the “divisive debates” over the district and spatial plans, but his top commitment was “actually seeing” the Grenada North Sports Park built.

Supplied Ben McNulty is one of the new councillors elected for the Takapu/Northern ward of the Wellington City Council.

Randle, who joined McNulty in the Takapū/Northern Ward, said other councillors had so far been “affable around the table” and he hoped for “positive and unified discussions” going forward.

“It’s important to be focused on the issues, to have the debate, to thrash through the different views and come to an agreement in moving forward,” Randle said.

SUPPLIED Wellington City Councillor Tony Randle represents the Takapū/Northern Ward.

He was committed to prioritising core services and fixing infrastructure.

“We need to have a diverse set of views around the table … we’re a very diverse city and even if the decisions don’t go one way or another, I think it’s important those views are aired as part of those decisions.

Supplied New Wellington City councillor John Apanowicz.

John Apanowicz, joining as councillor of the Takapū/Northern Ward, committed to inner city rejuvenation, minimal rates increases and effective public transport.

He was committed to being a constructive member of council.

Supplied Wellington’s first Māori Ward councillor Nīkau Wi Neera

Wellington’s first Māori Ward councillor, Nīkau Wi Neera (Ngāti Toa, Kāi Tahu), promised his priority would be for mana whenua and upholding obligations under Te Tiriti, regardless of the policy direction at the wider council.

He believed the new mayor Tory Whanau had “exceptional” consensus building skills and he would work with anyone to get his kaupapa across but there would be red lines that were “non-negotiable”.

“I’m not going to sell out climate, I’m not going to sell out Māori, and I’m not going to sell out Te Tiriti,” he said.

New Paekawakawa/Southern Ward councillor Nureddin Abdurahman, who was born in Ethiopia and is Wellington’s first Africa-born councillor, planned to bring lived experience and diversity to the new city council.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Nureddin Abdurahman is Wellington’s first African-born councillor.

“The city is getting diverse and having someone in that table from different backgrounds can bring the social cohesion to another level.”

He would like to see more affordable housing and would advocate for better public transport options, especially those connecting Kilbirnie and Island Bay.

“During my campaign, I have shown that I campaign very positively,” he said. “I would like to do the same thing at the council table as well.”

Supplied Tim Brown, previous chairman of Wellington International Airport, is the new Motukairangi/Eastern Ward councillor.

For new Motukairangi/Eastern Ward councillor Tim Brown, housing was his number one priority, while he also highlighted issues around community engagement with council decisions.

His two top commitments were to create affordable entry level housing, and restructure and improvement of social housing which was “seriously inadequate”.

In the coming days and weeks, he said he was looking to Whanau to see how things would be run.

“It does boil down to, does she want the other people who aren’t Green or Labour affiliated to be included in the way things are run or not, so that’s what we’re all waiting on at the moment.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Ray Chung says he is willing to look for common objectives.

Ray Chung, in the Wharangi/Onslow-Western ward, started out talking of how to “combat them” – them being the large left-wing faction on the council. But he said he was willing to look for common objectives.

He would compromise when needed – for him this meant allowing projects such as the $5.6m Kilbirnie skate park to proceed despite his reservations about its cost. He planned to use items such as this as a “bargaining chip” to stop other waste.

Chung committed to reduce “huge expenses” the council faced, keep rate increases at inflation or below, and to find financial savings in the central library rebuild and bike lane projects.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held on October 26 at Pipitea Marae.