Kilbirnie swimming pool evacuated after person collapses in changing room

The Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre in Kilbirnie has been evacuated after a person collapsed in the changing room.

Emergency services were called to the swimming pool around 10.20am on Monday.

Three police cars were at the pool.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said a person collapsed in the changing room with a “suspected heart attack” and the pool was evacuated while emergency services helped.

He expected the pool to be closed for at least another hour.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said one person has been taken to Wellington hospital in a critical condition.