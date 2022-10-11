Mothballed private Hutt Valley birthing unit tipped to open again

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry is demanding a commitment from Government to Hutt Hospital following it being classed as an earthquake risk (Video first published in May 2022)

The Government appears to have made a deal to reopen a privately-run Lower Hutt birthing centre after more than a year of calls for it to happen.

All those with first-hand knowledge of what is planned for the mothballed Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre are playing coy about what November’s announcement is, and it is not clear if it will reopen as a primary birthing unit or exclusively for post-natal care, but invitations have been sent out to a November 3 event when this will be revealed.

The centre is owned by the Wright Family Foundation and co-director Chloe Wright on Tuesday said the announcement would be "something very positive" but she could not comment further because, “I’ve got confidentiality”.

“What has happened is that I have mothballed the centre for 15 months (at great cost) for best outcomes for the community, so we can wait another three weeks,” she said via text message.

It comes after an invitation was sent out from Te Whatu Ora Health NZ and the Wright Family Foundation to a November 3 event at the birthing centre "celebrating our partnership".

Christel Yardley/Stuff Chloe Wright, of the Wright Family Foundation, was limited in what she could say due to “confidentiality”.

Hutt Valley parents-to-be have had a torrid time recently with midwife shortages and a May report into low staffing at Wellington and Hutt hospital maternity units which was “impacting our ability to provide safe care”.

Hutt Hospital was in 2021 hiring midwifery students to take pressure of its stretched maternity service and the unit had a string of “code reds” – when a ward is at capacity due to a lack of available beds or staff.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen said the nature of the detail would come out on November 3.

Then a seismic report in 2022 found that Hut Hospital's main building was quake-prone and the debate began about whether maternity services should be shifted elsewhere.

Then-health board members Dr Richard Stein and Prue Lamason earlier in 2022 reignited their call to reopen the Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre, which closed in 2021 after a loss of nearly $1.5m in the year, but this failed.

Stein on Tuesday confirmed he had received an invitation to the event and saw it as a “strong indication” that the centre was reopening.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Hutt-based National MP Chris Bishop: “It just makes sense to use the space.”

”It says we are celebrating a partnership between Health NZ and the Wright Foundation. I think it is great,” he said.

Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen said it was great to see Te Whatu Ora and Te Awakairangi had come to an agreement. She confirmed the exact nature of the deal would be made at the celebration, on November 3.

”I’m looking forward to finding out more detail at the announcement.”

Hutt Valley-based National MP Chris Bishop, who ran two petitions to reopen Te Awakairangi, was not certain about exactly was coming but understood the centre would open “in some capacity”.

“It just makes sense to use the space – a purpose-built facility literally 1km from the hospital.”

Te Whatu Ora spokesman Chas Te Runa, via email, said the centre may play a role “in the continued provision of services for people in the Hutt Valley and the wider district” but no further information could be given until the November 3 announcement.

