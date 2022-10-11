Failed Wellington mayoral candidate Paul Eagle confirms $24k in donations

Failed Wellington mayoral candidate Paul Eagle has confirmed he will follow through on a pre-run pledge by donating just under $24,000 to charity.

Eagle, once Wellington’s Deputy Mayor and now Rongotai Labour MP, in July took three months leave from Parliament to run for Wellington’s mayoralty and said he would donate his Parliamentary salary to charity.

Eagle had led some polls before the election but as results came out on Saturday it was clear his campaign had failed. Tory Whanau won the top job, distantly trailed by Andy Foster, Ray Chung, then Eagle.

READ MORE:

* Wellington mayor Andy Foster canvassing allies ahead of announcing run for second term

* 'Hurry up and make a call': Wellington mayoral candidates urged to step forward

* Wellington's where the action at in next council elections



Eagle confirmed on Tuesday he would follow through on his charity pledge. The after-tax amount into his account for the period was $23,994, which he had donated to eight charities. He would announce these at an event next week.

Eagle previously said he spent about $40,000 of his own money on his bid for the mayoralty.