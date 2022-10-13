Wellington leading what is tipped to be another national Covid wave

Head of the Public Health Agency, Dr Andrew Old, says Covid-19 "is not over" at the final pandemic briefing, despite the statement made by US President Joe Biden. (First published September 21)

Wellington is leading the way in what is tipped to be another wave of Covid-19 sweeping through New Zealand.

Ministry of Health numbers show that case numbers in the Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley health districts on Monday were more than twice what they were one week earlier.

No matter which way you look at the numbers – a week-on-week comparison, or comparing seven-day averages, or 14-day averages – Wellington and Hutt Valley are well clear of the national average, but case numbers across the country are increasing.

The Wellington and Hutt area account for about 9% of New Zealand’s population but on Tuesday accounted for a little more than 15% of cases.

On Monday the Ministry of Health reported 11,205 new Covid-19 cases across the country in the past week.

That was an increase in cases from the week prior, when 9975 cases were reported.

Capital and Coast accounted for 875 of the new cases, with 318 in Hutt Valley. In Auckland there were 1167 new cases, Waitematā had 1399, Counties Manukau 979, and Canterbury had 1216.

“I think it is looking increasingly likely that there will be a wave [nationally],” said modeller Michael Plank, from Te Pūnaha Matatini and University of Canterbury.

There were a number of new variants already in New Zealand and, with open borders, it wouldn’t be long until others arrived, he said.

ELLA BATES-HERMANS/Stuff On Monday, Covid-19 case numbers in the Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley health districts were more than twice what they were one week earlier.

The country currently had high immunity thanks to vaccinations and previous infections but any increase in cases would lead to more hospitalisations, he said.

Malaghan Institute executive director Dr Graham Le Gros said current vaccinations did not stop transmission but did reduce hospitalisations.

But variants that were emerging globally were alarming as early indications were that they could get around the protection of vaccinations.

“One of those has to come into New Zealand and boom, we will start all over again,” said Le Gros, who is also the programme director for Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand – Ohu Kaupare Huaketo.

One of those variants, BQ 1.1, was this week mentioned in a Ministry of Health report as not yet in New Zealand but “rising rapidly in Europe”.

“We might have a situation where we expected multiple new variants to be circulating, all with different immune evasion and severity profiles,” the report said.

Stuff New Covid-19 variants emerging globally were alarming as early indications were that they could get around the protection of vaccinations.

The other was BA.2.75.2, which Time reported could evade immunity (from infection provided from vaccines) and couldn't be neutralised by current antiviral drugs.

It emerged from the BA.2.75 strain, which arrived in New Zealand in July and was unofficially dubbed “Centaurus”.

Ministry of Health deputy director general and Public Health Agency head Andrew Old said the national increase in cases was within predictions, and it was expected some regions would have peaks.

STUFF Deputy director general and Public Health Agency head Andrew Old said the increase was within predictions.

“So far, no Omicron subvariants have demonstrated a change in severity of disease, and evidence is still evolving as to whether some new subvariants will have a significant growth advantage over BA.5 [a contagious variant of Omicron] that could lead to distinct wave in the coming months in New Zealand.”

David Hood, who has been posting daily case number updates on Twitter, on Wednesday sounded the alarm about cases in Wellington and Hutt Valley but said it was widely expected New Zealand was on the upsurge of a new wave.

Dr Bryan Betty, a Porirua GP and medical director of the College of GPs, said he was yet to see an increase in cases but “all the talk is about an upswing around the country”.

Ministry of Health data shows the seven-day rolling average of daily cases was 1745 on Tuesday, and has been edging up since a seven-month low of 1318 on September 26.

For the Capital Coast and Hutt combined, the seven-day average was up to 239, having been down at 117 on September 15. Auckland was up to 209 from a low of 154 on September 30, Waitematā was at 251 from 197 on September 26, Counties Manukau lifted to 193 from 151 on September 29, while Canterbury/West Coast was at 229 from 147 on September 18.