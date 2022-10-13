Hutt Valley gets more than half of $192m in new funding for infrastructure for RiverLink project

A explanation of the history and purpose of the RiverLink project in Lower Hutt.

The Hutt Valley is the biggest winner in a Government infrastructure spending splurge after getting more than half of the $192 million in the new funding for its RiverLink project.

Housing Minister Megan Woods on Thursday announced the infrastructure spending around the country which the Government hopes will mean 11,500 new homes can be built. It came from the Government’s $1 billion Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, which is being rolled out in a series of tranches.

Woods said the new money would increase housing supply, “ultimately getting more people into affordable, warm, dry, homes and onto the housing ladder”.

“We know the only way we are going to solve the housing crisis, and to bring costs down, is to build more houses,” she said.

HCC An artist’s impression of the RiverLink upgrade plans.

More than half of the money announced Thursday – $98.9m – will go to Lower Hutt’s RiverLink and Valley Floor intensification project. It is specifically earmarked for storm water upgrades, including approximately 2 kilometres of new stormwater pipeline, pumping stations and outfalls.

Work is scheduled to start next year on the $700m RiverLink project – a joint project between the Hutt City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. It will be Wellington’s biggest infrastructure project since the recently completed Transmission Gully State Highway 1 route to and from the city.

Riverlink involves improving the river stop banks, an interchange at Melling, a relocated train station, and new vehicle and walking/cycling bridges across Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt River. By turning the central city back towards the river, the council hopes to spark significant residential growth and investment in apartments.

Hutt City mayor Campell Barry said the council had initially applied for $174m to cover the costs of infrastructure associated with RiverLink and housing intensification plans. That was negotiated down to the final $98.9m figure, leaving the council to now find about $75m.

The RiverLink project itself was not dependent on the new Government money but the associated 3500 new homes needed the infrastructure so they could not have been built without the money, Barry said.

“It’s a great win for the city,” he said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Hutt City mayor Campbell Barry said the money would allow for many new homes in his city.

Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen said that none of the big plans for Hutt Valley – apartments close to mass rapid transit and looking over the river – could go ahead without a way to get rid of storm water, which this money allowed to happen.

“More concrete means more runoff,” she said.

It was funding she had lobbied her Government for and it was great to see it get such a big share of the pie. “Pipes aren’t sexy but this is a big deal for the Hutt.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen: ‘Pipes aren’t sexy but this is a big deal for the Hutt.’

The funding was announced at a sod-turning event on Hastings District Council-owned land in Flaxmere, where up to 200 new homes – which are separate to today’s funding – are planned.

But the Hastings council, along with Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust, did receive $18.5m in Thursday’s funding package which would enable 4000 new homes, with a strong focus on Māori housing and papakāinga.

“The Government funding that helped support and kick-start this initiative has allowed us to move more quickly than would have previously been possible, and we’ve made huge progress with hundreds of houses either built or in the pipeline,” Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst​ said

Other recipients were:

♦ $36m for transport and Three Waters to help build 1000 homes in central Nelson

♦ $24m for water infrastructure in Lake Hāwea and enable 880 new homes.

♦ $18.5m for wastewater and roading to allow Māori housing in Hastings.

♦ $5.7m for transport and pipes for 1300 new homes at Waimakariri.

♦ $5.32m for pipes and transport allowing 200 new homes at Ngāruawāhia.

♦ $1.2m for a new wastewater main, stormwater upgrades and a new roundabout to allow for 200 new homes at Motueka.

♦$1.95m to extend Carson St in Whanganui, and upgrade to pipe work to allow for 340 new homes.