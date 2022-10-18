Porirua's first Māori ward councillor named as new deputy mayor

The Porirua City Council for the 2022-2025 triennium. Back, from left: Councillors Moze Galo, Mike Duncan, Ross Leggett, Josh Trlin, Nathan Waddle and Geoff Hayward. Front, from left: Kathleen Filo, Tracy Johnson, Mayor Anita Baker and Izzy Ford. Absent: Deputy mayor and Parirua Māori Ward councillor Kylie Wihapi.

Porirua’s first Māori ward councillor has been named as its next deputy mayor while a new councillor is making attracting big businesses to the city her priority.

This comes after the final results of the Porirua City Council’s election late last week drew an end to the nail-biting contests at the Onepoto General Ward and the newly established Parirua Māori Ward.

Kylie Wihapi (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), an incumbent general ward councillor who defeated Caleb Ware to become the city’s first Māori ward councillor, was named as the city’s new deputy mayor, replacing Izzy Ford who served in the role for the past six years.

Mayor Anita Baker said Wihapi was “hard-working, effective and collaborative” and she would be looking forward to working even more closely together for the next three years.

READ MORE:

* Porirua City Council votes to sell its social houses, saying someone else could do a better job

* Wanted: More Porirua Hall of Fame nominees, national-level athletes

* Backyard tourism: Police museum great Porirua drawcard



“Kylie is taking on a key leadership role befitting her skills and experience and reflective of the importance we place on a living Treaty partnership,” Baker said. “This will include respecting and building on the council’s mana whenua partnerships.”

Wihapi said she was “excited and humbled” to be the deputy mayor.

Meanwhile, two fresh faces were elected to the council table as first-term councillors.

Supplied Porirua’s new Māori ward councillor Kylie Wihapi has been named as the city’s deputy mayor. (File photo)

Tracy Johnson​ (Ngāti Rārua, Ngāti Kuia, Ngāti Kōata), a former executive director of the Porirua Chamber of Commerce and a former president of Kapi Mana Netball, was elected to one of the four seats of the Pāuatahanui General Ward, replacing Euon Murrell who retired after five terms.

The experience of owning her own fabric shop meant she had “seen the reality for businesses” and wanted Porirua to be able to attract bigger business and government departments.

That was a priority for her next three years, Johnson said. Having heavyweights based in the city would enable smaller businesses that catered to commuters, like eateries, to flourish and create more local jobs in return.

Fixing infrastructure was also on Johnson’s mind.

Supplied Improving sports accessibility in Porirua is part of new city councillor Tracy Johnson’s agenda for the next three years.

“It’s about going back to the basics – things to keep the city going,” she said.

Johnson also wanted to improve sports accessibility in Porirua, after a group set up by different sports associations in the region want local councils to lower the costs for sports facilities to encourage participation.

“Sport is an important part of every community,” she said. “I believe sport is getting expensive for lots of families.”

Kathleen Filo (Ngāti Toa, Ngāti Tama), who held the fifth and last Onepoto General Ward seat by the slimmest of margins until the final result, edged David Turner to it by a mere six votes. She has been approached for an interview.