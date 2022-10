A courier van, reportedly full of parcels, has been stolen from Masterton, Wairarapa (File photo).

A courier van full of parcels has been stolen from outside a Masterton butchery.

Police confirmed a white van was reported stolen from Queen St in the Wairarapa town at 6.20pm on Thursday. They were making inquiries.

A post on Facebook said the stolen vehicle was a courier van and was full or parcels.

It was taken from outside Homegrown Butcher, the post said.