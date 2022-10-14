Five protesters arrested after disrupting rush hour traffic on Wellington motorway

There was a large police presence at Melling train station in Wellington after passenger rail protesters disrupted traffic for the third time this week.

Five protesters were arrested on Friday after disrupting morning rush hour traffic on State Highway 2 near Wellington, this time near Melling train station.

A release from the protest group Restore Passenger Rail said five people sat on the motorway face to face with traffic, calling for the Government to immediately restore passenger rail throughout the country to relieve the cost of living and climate crisis.

On Friday afternoon they appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court charged with criminal nuisance for obstructing SH2 knowing that it would endanger public safety, and trespass for refusing to leave SH2 when a sergeant asked.

It’s the third time this week the group has protested on a Wellington highway.

READ MORE:

* Motorists asked to show respect to emergency service workers

* Land slip causes 'major' traffic delays on SH2 north of Wellington

* Fuel bungle causes Wellington motorway congestion



On Wednesday, six protesters were charged with wilful trespass and criminal nuisance after a protest blocked the Wellington Urban Motorway.

One of those, Timothy Richard Musson, 52, of Christchurch, was arrested again on Friday for allegedly breaching the conditions on which he was released on bail. A Justice of the Peace released him on bail again on Friday afternoon.

1 NEWS For a second time this week, rail campaigners have blocked traffic near the Terrace Tunnel.

The others arrested on Friday were: John Wilson Tovey, 75, of Raumati Beach; Anne Margueretta Smith, 74, of Nelson; Philipp Anton Governale, 22, of Auckland; Susan Melanie Boyde, 67, of Paraparaumu; Rachael Mary Andrews-Pringle, 51, of Palmerston North.

Each was remanded without plea to reappear in court on November 1, on bail conditions including that they not illegally obstruct a public access way or highway.

Michael Apathy​ of the group said the protesters were on the road for about five minutes before about 20 police arrived.

Police said the protesters had been removed after temporarily disrupting southbound traffic at the Melling Link and State Highway 2 intersection.

Bill Hickman/Stuff Restore Passenger Rail spokesperson James Cockle says they understand the action is annoying but they felt they had to do something now to ensure a ‘liveable future’.

Another of the spokespersons for the protest group, James Cockle, who was arrested in the Wednesday protest, said they understood it’s annoying to people but they did not take protest action lightly.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Protesters blocked the southbound entrance to the Terrace Tunnel in Wellington on Wednesday by holding a banner across the lane leading into the tunnel.

The protesters took action because they "don't see us having a liveable future if we don't do something now", Cockle said, and there could be more demonstrations in the future because of the "desperation" of the future.

"I believe people will be doing more of the protests because they are compelled to take this kind of action," he said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff James Cockle was amongst those arrested on Wednesday. He says he was charged on the same day and released on bail unti Novemeber.

“It’s a frightening thing but I still feel the same need for the Government to act as I did.”

Ly Sopheara was among the commuters on Friday morning whose journey was disrupted.

“I was late to work this morning because of those protesters,” he said, but didn’t realise they were protesting at the time.

“This really wastes people’s time travelling.” Sopheara was concerned it could lead to violence if the protests continued.

In a tweet, another Wellington commuter said: “Running late for work after the goddamned train protestors blocked the busiest intersection in Lower Hutt”.

“Making people who have no impact on addressing your concerns late for work isn’t how you win people to your side!,” the tweet said.

Apathy said the public’s response was a mixture of “upset, stress and supportive”.

“We’re hoping to get a response from the government but we haven’t received any yet.”

By 9.20am the majority of the police had left the scene and two officers remained on guard.