Six protesters arrested after disrupting rush hour traffic on Wellington motorway

There is a large police presence at Melling train station in Wellington after passenger rail protesters disrupted traffic for the third time this week.

Six protesters have been arrested after disrupting morning rush hour traffic on State Highway 2 near Wellington, this time near Melling train station.

A release from the protest group Restore Passenger Rail said five people were sitting on the motorway face to face with traffic, calling for the Government to immediately restore passenger rail throughout the country to relieve the cost of living and climate crisis.

Are you stuck in traffic? Email news@dompost.co.nz

It’s the third time this week the group has protested on a Wellington motorway.

READ MORE:

* Motorists asked to show respect to emergency service workers

* Land slip causes 'major' traffic delays on SH2 north of Wellington

* Fuel bungle causes Wellington motorway congestion



1 NEWS For a second time this week, rail campaigners have blocked traffic near the Terrace Tunnel.

Michael Apathy​ of the Restore Passenger Rail group said the protesters were on the road for about five minutes before about 20 police arrived.

Police said the protesters had been removed after temporarily disrupting southbound traffic at the Melling Link and State Highway 2 intersection.

Charges were being considered, police said in a statement.

“The road has reopened and traffic is reported to be flowing freely.

“Motorists are thanked for their patience.”

Bill Hickman/Stuff Restore Passenger Rail spokesperson James Cockle says they understand the action is annoying but they felt they had to do something now to ensure a ‘liveable future’.

Another spokesperson for the protest group, James Cockle, said they understood it’s annoying to people but they did not take protest action lightly.

The protesters took action because they "don't see us having a liveable future if we don't do something now", Cockle said, and there could be more demonstrations in the future because of the "desperation" of the future.

"I believe people will be doing more of the protests because they are compelled to take this kind of action," he said.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Protesters blocked the southbound entrance to the Terrace Tunnel in Wellington on Wednesday by holding a banner across the lane leading into the tunnel.

In a tweet, a Wellington commuter said: “Running late for work after the goddamned train protestors blocked the busiest intersection in Lower Hutt”.

“Making people who have no impact on addressing your concerns late for work isn’t how you win people to your side!,” the tweet said.

Apathy said the public’s response was a mixture of “upset, stress and supportive”.

“We’re hoping to get a response from the government but we haven’t received any yet.”

On Wednesday, six protesters were charged with wilful trespass and criminal nuisance after a protest blocked the Wellington Urban Motorway.