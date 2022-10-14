Wellington Zoo euthanises its two cheetahs after their health deteriorates

Graeme Petrie, then-exotic animals head keeper at Orana Wildlife Park is licked by a Kunjuka in 2009. Kunjuka later moved to Wellington.

Wellington Zoo's two cheetahs have been euthanised after their health began to fail.

The zoo announced the deaths of cheetahs Cango and Kunjuka on Friday. They were both 13.

“In recent months, Cango and Kunjuka's health had deteriorated,” the zoo’s Facebook page says. “They both showed symptoms of progressive arthritis and Kunjuka had chronic kidney disease; which are common in older cats of all species.

“The veterinary and carnivore teams made the decision to euthanise them on medical grounds as animal welfare is of utmost priority at Wellington Zoo.”

A previous zoo cheetah, Charlie, died in 2017 after suffering deteriorating health.

In 2015, a 12-year-old girl who was part of a school group, managed to scale a barrier at the zoo then reached through a fence to pat a cheetah. She was not hurt.

Supplied Wellington Zoo cheetahs Cango and Kunjuka check out the new glass walls that were installed in 2015 after a young girl was able to reach into their cage.

The zoo euthanased its last two lions, Djane and Zahra, in April 2021. They both had age-related health conditions. However, early in 2022 two replacement lions arrived at the zoo.

The zoo in 2019 euthanised its last four baboons after their social structure broke down.

Chief executive Karen Fifield said social structure was critical for Hamadryas baboons, and the breakdown had led to serious fighting which meant the baboons were being injured and suffering from anxiety.