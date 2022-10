Police have confirmed a person has died on a forestry block near Gisborne (File photo).

Worksafe is investigating in after a person died on a forestry site near Gisborne.

Police were called to a “workplace incident” on Wharekopae Rd, northwest of Gisborne, at 2pm on Friday.

Police confirmed a person died and the circumstances of the death were being looked into.

Worksafe confirmed it was investigating an incident on the forestry site.