Big indoor events, new variants could be behind jump in Wellington Covid cases, GPs say

Big indoor events and new Covid variants could be the reason for a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the Wellington region during the past week, GPs say.

Wellington GP Dr Lynn McBain​ said the rise in the capital’s numbers could be linked to big indoor events such as the World of WearableArt but it would be hard to know because contact tracing was not like it used to be.

“I [also] suspect very few people are wearing masks,” she said.

General Practice New Zealand’s chairperson Jeff Lowe​ also thought big indoor events could be a factor in the soaring cases, but also said the new Covid variants could be “playing their part”.

Figures from the Ministry of Health released on Monday recorded 14,311 new Covid-19 cases nationwide over the past week – covering October 10 to October 16 – up from 11,205 at the week before.

Across Wellington and Wairarapa, more than 330 new cases of Covid-19 had been reported over the past seven days, bringing the total number of active cases to 2349.

There were 17 people in hospital with the virus this week – four people in Hutt Hospital and 13 in Wellington on Monday. That was up from five on October 10 (3 in Wellington, 2 in Wairarapa)

Despite making up only 9% of New Zealand’s population, Wellington and the Hutt areas accounted for 15% of the new cases. Six of the 34 people whose deaths were attributed to Covid-19 last week were from the Wellington region.

The largest rise in active cases was in Wellington City, where cases rose by 372 to 1110. This was followed by Lower Hutt, which went up by 177 to 435; 110 new cases brought Kāpiti’s number to 236; Porirua’s current number of active cases stands at 247 after going up by 99; Upper Hutt’s active cases increased by 98 to 200.

Only Carterton in Wairarapa witnessed a small drop of active cases from 26 to 23.

This week’s seven-day rolling average in the region was at 336, up from the previous week’s 212.

Dr Bryan Betty​, a Porirua GP and the medical director of the College of GPs, said the fluctuations in case numbers were expected because of the nature of Covid-19.

Masking might not be required any more at most places, but he said people should still wear a mask if they are concerned or have signs of a runny nose.

He also said it was important for people to get a booster shot and stay at home if they displayed any flu or cold symptoms and carry out a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), and for those over 65s to check with the GPs if they are eligible for antiviral medication.

The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases nationwide is 2041, an increase on last week when it was 1598.